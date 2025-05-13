Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field Host U.S. Men's National Team Friendly vs. Japan on Tuesday, September 9

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer announced today that the Columbus Crew and Lower.com Field will host the United States Men's National Team for a friendly match against Japan on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the squad prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. It marks the USMNT's third contest at Lower.com Field, which debuted in July 2021, after playing two 2022 World Cup Qualifying fixtures in Columbus, a 2-1 win vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 12, 2021 and a 1-0 victory vs. El Salvador on Jan. 27, 2022.

2025 Crew Season Ticket Members will have access to a special presale for the USMNT-Japan match beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 15. Tickets will be publicly available on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

The U.S. match at Lower.com Field will be broadcast live on TNT, Max, Universo and Peacock.

"The Crew and Lower.com Field hosting the U.S. Men's National Team is always special due to the shared history in Columbus, but it's even more exciting this year when supporters can watch Crew players representing the USA," said Haslam Sports Group Chief of Strategy and Development & Crew President of Business Operations Josh Glessing. "The USMNT-Japan friendly will be another incredible atmosphere and world-class event at Lower.com Field as we continue to use the beautiful game to shine a light on Columbus as a soccer city."

Columbus holds a special place in USMNT lore as the host of several significant victories against regional rivals Mexico in World Cup Qualifying, forever associating the city with the famed dos a cero refrain. The U.S. hold an imposing 10-1-3 record in the city, with Lower.com Field providing a similar welcoming environment as its predecessor Historic Crew Stadium.

Crew midfielder Max Arfsten and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte were both called-up by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino to the 24-man roster for the January 2025 training camp in Orlando. It was the first senior call-up for Arfsten and second January Camp call-up for Schulte, who started in his senior debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024 at Toyota Field in San Antonio.

In addition to the two USMNT World Cup Qualifiers, Lower.com Field has welcomed the U.S. Women's National Team twice to reach 12 total appearances in Columbus. Last year, the Crew hosted the 2024 SheBelieves Cup featuring the USWNT, Brazil, Canada and Japan. After standing level, 2-2, the U.S. defeated Canada in the highly contested tournament final via a penalty shootout (5-4). The USWNT first competed at Lower.com Field on April 9, 2022, when the squad claimed a 9-1 win in a friendly vs. Uzbekistan.







