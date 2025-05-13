Real Salt Lake Continue Three-Game Week with Rare Home Game Wednesday against Portland

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (4-7-1, 13 points, 11th West / 22nd Shield) continues its first three-game week of the 2025 season with Wednesday's 7:30p MT kickoff against visiting Portland Timbers FC (6-3-3, 21 points, 3rd West / 7th Shield) at America First Field in Sandy. Tickets remain available for Wednesday's match at www.RSL.com/tickets, with the game also available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce (ENG) on the call, as are Francisco X. Rivera and Ivan Kasanzew (SPN).

Real Salt Lake's brief respite at home arrives after its 1-1 draw at Dallas this weekend, with Diego Luna's first-half goal earning yet another bounceback result to avoid consecutive losses for the fourth time this season. For the sixth time in eight opportunities across the first 13 games across all competitions in 2025, RSL successfully took its latest chance to embody one of the hallmarks of the Pablo Mastroeni era, displaying its ability to rebound from a loss, RSL dropping just 13 back-to-back scenarios across all competitions in Pablo's 153 overall games managed since August, 2021. Saturday's draw was its first of the year in 12 MLS contests this season, and its second across all competitions this year (0-0 at Herediano in Champions Cup first leg).

For the fourth time in the last three games, RSL and U.S. Men's National Team starlet Luna found the back of the net to lead the Claret-and-Cobalt attack Saturday, his left-footed magic curling inside the post to give RSL the lead in the 23rd minute at Dallas. Luna now leads RSL with a team-high seven goals this season in 11 games played, landing him just one goal shy of his entire 2024 total, a campaign which earned him both MLS All-Star and MLS Young Player of the Year honors.

Two-and-a-half weeks ago in a 3-1 win at San Diego, Luna's second brace of the year paced RSL to score three goals in a game for the first time since Sept., 2024, against Portland, a span of 17 games. Luna's heroics late in the first half and RSL's subsequent excellence improved RSL to 38W-7L-13T when scoring first during the Mastroeni era - marking the fourth match won this season across all competitions when scoring first (Seattle, Houston, LA Galaxy and at San Diego), against three losses (at home against Herediano, San Diego, away at Nashville), along with Saturday's draw (at Dallas).

RSL's trip to Nashville on April 12 kicked off a run that sees four out of five contests played away, and seven of 10 overall on the road through the end of May. Following the 1-1 draw at Dallas, RSL returns home for a rare midweek match this Wednesday, against Portland, before playing three of four away to end the month of May with trips to Colorado, Austin and LA Galaxy in the coming weeks, all prior to May 31. RSL also hosts MLS-leading and Champions Cup Finalist Vancouver on Utah soil on Sat., May 24 (7:30p MT kickoff - tickets at www.RSL.com/tickets).







