Keys to the Match: Focal Point

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on D.C. United on Wednesday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Bounce Back

"We will have to try again in D.C. on Wednesday."

Pascal Jansen did not hide his disappointment at Saturday's result. City enjoyed a strong opening period that presented them with several great chances to take the lead. City dominated the ball against Montréal but could not find a breakthrough.

Jansen has previously discussed his preference to spend no more than 24 hours thinking about a result-good or bad-and that will be true here, with the team looking to turn the page from Saturday.

Both City and D.C. United share parallels heading into Wednesday. United suffered a similar defeat to Canadian opposition last time out and are hopeful of returning to winning ways at Audi Field on Wednesday. It's on City to make sure that it is they who enjoy the return to form.

Focal Point

Christian Benteke remains a central figure for D.C. United in attack.

The Belgian international won the MLS Golden Boot in 2024 and has started the current campaign in good form, recording six goals so far. He is a physical presence known for his ability in the air, and has shown an ability to score from a variety of situations in the 2025 season.

City will need to guard against Benteke and make sure service into him is limited. This is because, although primarily seen as a goal scorer, Benteke managed seven assists last season, highlighting his ability to bring teammates into the game and create chances as a target forward.

If City can keep the Belgian quiet on Wednesday, they will go some way to stifling D.C. United's attacking output in the final third.

Fine Line

Four of City's last five games in MLS have been decided by a single goal.

Thankfully, City have been on the winning end of three of those four results, and that ability to keep things tight has been incredibly important for a team with big ambitions. D.C. United have seen more goals of late, with three of their last four games involving three goals.

That could see the first goal on Wednesday night prove vital. If City can secure it, they can hopefully show that defensive grit and secure a big win on the road.







