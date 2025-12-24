CF Montréal Receives up to $2.5m in General Allocation Money in Return for Midfielder Dante Sealy

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday the acquisition of up to $2.5M in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for midfielder Dante Sealy. As part of the transaction, CF Montréal may retain a sell-on percentage should Sealy be transferred above a specified amount.

"We'd like to thank Dante for his efforts and contributions throughout last season," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "The club wishes him the best of luck as he moves forward with this next step of his career."

Stipulations of the trade will see CF Montréal receive a guaranteed $1.15M in 2026 GAM and $750,000 in 2027 GAM, and the potential to receive up to $600,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sealy originally signed with the Bleu-blanc-noir on Feb. 6, 2025, after spending the first four seasons of his MLS career with FC Dallas where he was a product of the Club's Academy.

Sealy was a starter in 28 of the 30 matches he played with CF Montréal this past season, scoring nine goals and earning two assists in 2,426 minutes of play.

