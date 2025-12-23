Atlanta United Signs Goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos

December 23, 2025

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos on a free transfer to a contract through the 2026 season with options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons. Hoyos, who spent the previous three seasons with Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're pleased to sign Lucas and look forward to welcoming him to the club," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's a goalkeeper with a lot of experience in South America and a leader of the backline who is familiar with Tata's style of play. Lucas will bring competition and leadership to our young goalkeeping group as we continue to strengthen our roster this offseason."

Hoyos, 36, has made 341 career appearances and recorded 135 clean sheets across all competitions, including the Argentine first and second divisions, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana while wearing the captain's armband for Vélez Sarsfield and Newell's Old Boys. He joins Atlanta after spending the last three seasons with Newell's, the club where he progressed through the academy before making his first division debut in 2014. The goalkeeper made 63 appearances in all competitions from 2023-2025, including seven appearances in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana where Newell's advanced to the Round of 16.

The Argentine made 137 appearances and kept 53 clean sheets in all competitions for Vélez Sarsfield from 2018-2022, including 19 appearances in Copa Libertadores and four appearances in Copa Sudamericana. Hoyos started 13 matches during the second half of the 2018-2019 Superliga season and then started 19 matches during the 2019-2020 Superliga campaign as Vélez finished in third place in the league table and advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 Copa Sudamericana. The following season, he made 24 starts as Vélez finished fifth in the league and advanced to 2021 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. During the 2022 season, he made a combined 43 appearances in all competitions and helped lead Vélez to the semifinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Newell's, Hoyos went on loan to second division side Gimnasia y Esgrima from 2012-2014 where he kept 12 clean sheets in 21 appearances. He briefly returned to Newell's where he made his first division debut in 2014 before transferring to Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba where he made 66 appearances in all competitions from 2015-2016 for the second division side. The following season, Hoyos made the move back to the first division with Atlético de Rafaela and made 26 appearances. He returned to Instituto for the 2017-2018 season and made another 26 appearances for the club before a move back to the first division with Vélez.

Player Profile

Name: Lucas Hoyos

Position: Goalkeeper

Height:  6-0

Birthdate: April 29, 1989 (36)

Birthplace: Guaymallén, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Lucas Hoyos through the 2026 season with options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons on Dec. 23, 2025, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 23, 2025)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (7): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (12): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera*, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita,** Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Millonarios F.C. (through June 30, 2026)

** Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2026

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







