Colorado Rapids Appoint Matt Wells as Head Coach

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has appointed Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Matt Wells as the club's next head coach.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to the Colorado Rapids," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Matt brings extensive Champions League, Europa League and Premier League experience, a proven commitment to player development, and a clear, exciting tactical identity we believe will position our players to excel for trophies. His track record of success and his ambitions aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and we look forward to elevating the club to Championship contention under his leadership."

Wells, 37, will be joining the Rapids after spending the past two-plus seasons on the first-team coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. Over his time with the club, Wells worked under highly regarded Head Coaches such as current U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ange Postecoglou, and most recently, Thomas Frank. Under Postecoglou, Wells was Assistant Manager for the campaign that saw Tottenham lift the 2024-25 Europa League trophy, marking the club's first European title since 1984. Following a coaching change, Wells was retained as an Assistant Coach for this current Premier League season under Frank, where the club competed in the UEFA Champions League.

From 2015 to 2019, Wells worked across multiple age groups within Tottenham's academy system, coaching teams from the U18 through U23 levels. As the U23 coach during Pochettino's tenure at the club, Wells worked diligently with the goal of creating an ideal player pathway to ensure a seamless transition from the youth level to the first team.

"I want to thank the Kroenke family, Kevin Demoff and Pádraig Smith for putting their faith in me to take the club forward," said Head Coach Matt Wells. "I'm a very ambitious individual who has been surrounded by elite players and managers for the past seven years, and I'm excited to bring my experience and winning mentality to this organization. From the very outset of our discussions, it was clear the club shared my ambitions to create something special and compete for the highest honors. Of course, it's a difficult decision to leave a team playing Champions League football, but everything about the people and project at Colorado made the choice clear for me. I can't wait to get to work with this exciting young squad and transmit my footballing idea so that we can deliver a wining brand of football our fans can be proud of."

Prior to returning to Tottenham, Wells served as Assistant Manager under Scott Parker, beginning with Fulham in 2019. Wells continued in the same role when Parker was appointed manager at AFC Bournemouth, serving on staff from 2020 to 2022. In December 2022, he followed Parker to Club Brugge, spending part of the 2022-23 campaign on the Belgian side's coaching staff. To add to his Europa League trophy win as Assistant Manager with Tottenham, Wells also achieved a double promotion to the Premier League with Fulham in 2020 and Bournemouth in 2022, gaining extensive experience in match preparation, opposition analysis, and youth-to-first-team progression.

Wells' coaching staff will be announced at a later date.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.