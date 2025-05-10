Colorado Rapids Head into Two-Game Match Week on the Heels of 0-2 Loss to San Jose Earthquakes

The Colorado Rapids (4-4-4, 16 pts.) fell to San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-1, 16 pts.) in a 0-2 loss on Saturday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids travel to California next week for a midweek matchup against San Diego FC, marking the club's first visit to Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for Wednesday, May 14, at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"Yeah look, we were obviously disappointed in the result of course, at home on another night where our fans came out on Military Appreciation Night. There's nothing that bothers us more than to see fans not being able to celebrate a victory, and just even us being at our best. So, we leave the game feeling we leave it on the table and in this business, we know that the margins are already thin. Every team's got that something good, and yeah, on the night, we just fell short. It's a locker room that won't accept it. It's a coaching staff and club that won't accept settling and not finding a way. That's the general feeling right now, the locker room knows that we want more and that we're better than that. We also know that in the last few games at home, especially Seattle, and some of these games where we play well and don't get all the points, we know we have work to do. You know, we're on our way to becoming a really good team. We're on our way there, we're not there yet. We leave a few minutes ago knowing that it's a huge week for us. We'll be back in this building in a week where we're going to go after Salt Lake, and then in between we have to go to San Diego. We're looking for six points in the next two and that's that. So, we have a big week, a lot to play for. It's not a time that we're pointing fingers, and certainly not heads down around here. It's a good team, it's a fighting spirit, and these losses hurt. So, that's where it's at right now."

On Cole Bassett's return from injury...

"We're a team that wants to play with energy, and Cole plays with energy. So, when he came into the game, it was clear. He brought energy, intensity. He gave us a spark right away, and then all of a sudden, we had a grasp on the game. So, when we talk about what makes us good and makes Cole good, it's the same thing. It's the energy and belief and his willingness to just drive with the ball and eliminate opposition. And it's a shame, because in that moment as we're building, we make some moves to bring in some fresh legs in addition to Cole. We give up the second goal, it's a bad one to give up, if we're being honest. We're happy that he's healthy and he gets through the game. It's a positive on the night that he looked a lot like himself, and I think he looked really sharp. So yeah, big week for him. For him too, it's good that he's going to be back in it."

COLORADO RAPIDS MIDFIELDER COLE BASSETT

On the match...

"A tough one. Another goal right before half that kills it, and then obviously a tough one to give up in the second half. Mistakes happen like that, but yeah, not good enough. Not enough shots on target, not enough attacking moments like we're used to and goals obviously. I think people pay to come see goals, and we didn't have that tonight. So, quick turnaround to Wednesday. We got two big games coming up this week, San Diego and the Rocky Mountain Cup, so eyes are set forward."

On shifting the focus to next week...

"It's a team that we know very well. We just played San Diego, one of the best possession-based football teams in the league. And you know, for us, it's a mindset where we have to move on quickly. I think you have to learn from your mistakes and learn from what we've been doing the last few games, because it's obviously not good enough. That has to stick with you. So that feeling, to put it right into the next game. At the same time, I think having a turnaround mindset where you can go into the next game and kind of forget about some of the bad things that you did. Going to a place like San Diego, where we know they're going to try to play out of the back, and that's going to give us chances to press them and hopefully give us opportunities. As we saw in our place, I think we had a lot of shots that game based off of turnovers and stuff like that. So, I think the group has to get ready and get in the mindset to be eager to go after them and press them and just because we're away, that doesn't mean we have to sit off and let them have the ball. I think it will provide us a lot of opportunities to create some goals ourselves. And then obviously, I don't think Salt Lake needs any explanation on how important that is for the club and the fan base. So, we'll get to that one after Wednesday, but I think that one will be huge to take the first step towards the Rocky Mountain Cup."

