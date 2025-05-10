FC Dallas Draws 1-1 at Home Versus Real Salt Lake

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (4-4-4, 16 points) earned a 1-1 draw at home versus Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake (4-7-1, 13 points) tonight. Anderson Julio scored Dallas' lone goal, his third since joining FC Dallas in the 2025 offseason.

GOL CON SABOR ECUATORIANO

Midfielder Anderson Julio netted his third goal of the season in the 52nd minute, scoring against his former club, Real Salt Lake. Julio is now tied for the team lead in goals (3) with Lucho Acosta and Petar Musa for the team lead. The goal came off an assist from Pedrinho, his second of the season, who entered the match at the start of the second half.

PAXTON RETURNS AFTER 434 DAYS

FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal made his first appearance of the season, ending a 434-day absence following a knee injury he sustained in March 2024. Pomykal last played for Dallas on March 2, 2024, against CF Montréal. He checked into tonight's match during the 81st minute.

200TH DOMESTIC APPEARANCE FOR LALAS

FC Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar made his 200th domestic appearance after starting in tonights match. Abubakar has played with the Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew and joined FC Dallas in 2025.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 22 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and the FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the message to the team after halftime...

"It wasn't good enough. We were sloppy, we generated nothing. They (RSL) were the aggressors, they were bullying us around. And so we changed structures and went to a 4-2-3-1, we played the pivots closer together and brought in Pedrinho, which, again, his quality, that's the difference. Pedrinho with the ball, we were able to breathe and we were able to make that first defender miss, his ability to dribble and beat the first defender is at a high level. So he just unbalances the opponent. Every time he beats one, they have to readjust right and bring in a second defender that has to come over. And that takes them out of shape. He's able to find Lucho (Acosta), those two, they think at a high level together. If there was maybe 10 more minutes, we probably get the second goal, we were knocking on the door, the chance creation was better.

"Obviously the red card helps us a lot. But I still think before the red card happened, in the second half, we had a different look and different mentality to us. That was positive. But again, we gotta take three at home. We have to be honest and we gotta find a way to win that game."

On the lineup for the next game with the available players...

"We tried to get Petar (Musa) for 20 minutes and we got Paxton (Pomykal) for about ten minutes. We'll keep pushing those players to where they feel comfortable. With healthy players returning, the environment will soon be very competitive. Our depth will energize us, especially taking a look at the upcoming schedule. You can expect to see those players back on the field again."

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On his return to the field...

"Long time isn't it? I told myself when I had surgery, the first game back, that I won't be mad after the game. So I'm not mad that we tied. Looking past that, it was a long journey and I'm just happy to be back. I just want to contribute and help the team win."

"I got chills hearing and seeing the support from the fans, it had been so long that you wonder when the time will ever come. I felt good, it has definitely been 434 days, obviously the first game back I have something to build on and get a little sharper, and contribute more to the team."

Midfielder Anderson Julio

On scoring versus his former team...

"I feel very happy to have scored against my former team, as they say in my country, the law of the ex. For me it was something nice, motivating, it was something special more than anything else that they gave me the opportunity to be able to be here in the MLS. I am very grateful for the opportunity."

On the Texas Derby next week...

"I think the team is psyched and that we have the Texas derby next week at home with our people, we want the win. We are going to go out and give it our all to win the derby again and hopefully we will have a favorable result for us."

His message to the fans...

"There are still many games ahead and the message to the fans is to keep supporting us. We are also going to give everything of ourselves on the field. The fans play an important role more than anything when we play at home and we have to give them a win next week."

Defender Lalas Abubakar

On tonight's tactical positioning...

"I am not a true right back but I will do whatever it takes to help the team. We didn't win tonight but we worked hard and came from behind here at home versus a tough team so it was a great team effort. The first half wasn't good enough, that's the reality. We had to go out in the second half and show a better version of ourselves. It's been hard for us at home, but we gotta keep going."

MATCH NOTES

Anderson Julio scores third goal of the season, ties team high

Defender Lalas Abubakar makes 200th domestic appearance

Paxton Pomykal makes season debut

Watch the encore broadcast of this match on May 13 on KDFI More 27 from 7-9 p.m. CT







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.