Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Charlotte FC 2-1 in Comeback Fashion
May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club capped an unbeaten week (2W-0L-1D) when it defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 Saturday night at GEODIS Park. After falling behind 1-0, Hany Mukhtar recorded his fifth goal of the season to level the match in the 49th minute and Jacob Shaffelburg put the Boys in Gold ahead with his first goal of the season in the 54th minute.
Start hot, stay hot: Nashville SC is off to its best start in club history, reaching six wins and 20 points in the first 12 regular season games of a season for the first time.
Shaffelburnin' up: Shaffelburg's second half tally marks his first point of the season and his second career game-winning goal with his last coming in Nashville SC's March 11, 2023 2-0 victory over CF Montréal.
M&M's: With his 49th minute assist, Alex Muyl moved into a three-way tie for fifth most regular season assists in Nashville SC history with 12. The midfielder has now registered 30 career regular season MLS assists, with at least one per season for Nashville.
Next up: Nashville SC will play again Wednesday, May 14 when it hosts the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT for Hospitality and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by C Spire.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is off to its best start in club history with six wins and 20 points in 12 matches
is unbeaten in its last four matches (3W-0L-1D) across all competitions
is 3W-3L-1D vs. Charlotte FC all-time in MLS play (regular season)
is 2W-0L-1D vs. Charlotte all-time at home in MLS play (regular season)
is 64W-56L-59D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 45W-40L-41D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 13W-2L-9D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)
is 33W-35L-25D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 43W-45L-48D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
recorded a season-high 12 corner kicks
Bryan Acosta appeared in his first MLS match for Nashville SC when he subbed in at the 82nd minute
Wyatt Meyer appeared on Nashville SC's matchday roster for the first time since March 22, 2025 vs. CF Montréal
Hany Mukhtar
scored his second goal in two matches vs. Charlotte this season - his sixth all-time in the series
led Nashville SC with four shots and four shots on target
Alex Muyl
recorded his first assist of the season - his 30th career MLS regular season assist
is in a three-way tie for the 5th most regular season assists with Nashville SC (12)
Jeisson Palacios recorded an MLS career high three shots
Jacob Shaffelburg
scored his first goal of the season
is tied for the 7th most regular season Nashville SC goals with 11
earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors
Eddi Tagseth
led all players with 7.66 miles covered
led the match with 95.1% passing accuracy (minimum 30 passes)
Patrick Yazbek recorded a career single-match high two assists
Joe Willis recorded three saves
Box score:
Nashville SC (6W-4L-2D) vs. Charlotte FC (6W-5L-1D)
May 10, 2025 - GEODIS Park
Final score:
NSH: 2
CLT: 1
Scoring summary:
CLT: Liel Abada (A: Brandt Bronico) 48'
NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Alex Muyl, Patrick Yazbek) 49'
NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (A: Andy Najar, Patrick Yazbek) 54'
Discipline:
NSH: Jeisson Palacios (Caution) 23'
NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 44'
NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 58'
CLT: Idan Toklomati (Caution) 72'
CLT: Ashley Westwood (Caution) 79'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Patrick Yazbek (Bryan Acosta 82'), Hany Mukhtar (C) (Josh Bauer 90' + 3), Jacob Shaffelburg (Ahmed Qasem 74'), Alex Muyl (Gastón Brugman 90' + 2), Eddi Tagseth; Sam Surridge
Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Teal Bunbury, Jonathan Pérez, Wyatt Meyer, Chris Applewhite
CLT starters: Kristijan Kahlina; Tim Ream, Adilson Malanda, Nick Scardina (Iuri Tavares
90' + 1); Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Ashley Westwood (C), Wilfried Zaha, Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas 78'), Brandt Bronico (Djibril Diani 78'), Pep Biel (Eryk Williamson 67'); Patrick Agyemang (Idan Toklomati 66')
Substitutes: David Bingham, Andrew Privett, Bill Tuiloma, Nikola Petkovic
Match officials:
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
AR1: Chris Wattam
AR2: Seth Barton
4TH: Atahan Yaya
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Kevin Lock
Weather: 66 and cloudy
POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB VS. CHARLOTTE FC
HEAD COACH B.J. CALLAGHAN
(On tonight's team performance...)
"This was a real game. This was a big boy game. Very difficult opponent. Very well-coached
opponent. Hard to break down, dangerous with some attacking players, dangerous in
transition. And I thought our team was up for the challenge overall. [They had] a couple
moments, sure. But this is when two really good teams going after each other, it's a
heavyweight battle. I'm really proud of the response of the guys - coming out of halftime, not
our sharpest, but the quick ability to respond, regroup, and then get those two goals. And
then after those two goals I was really happy with the way that we continued to apply pressure
and mitigate some chances. There's always going to be a couple [chances] at the end of
these games, but overall, just a really proud performance for the group and lots of
contributions from different people."
MIDFIELDER JACOB SHAFFELBURG
(On his first goal of the year and the win...)
"I mean, it was amazing to get the goal. The first [goal] of the year is always a weight lifted off
my shoulders, so to get that felt really good. And of course, the team win was amazing, to
kind of get that revenge win from Charlotte [FC]. So the boys are happy."
