CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 1-0

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - CF Montréal shut out New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

It was a first MLS win for interim head coach Marco Donadel at the helm of the Bleu-blanc-noir. By the same token, CF Montréal recorded its second win on NYCFC's turf since New York's arrival in MLS in 2014.

Despite a 0-0 scoreline at half-time, CF Montréal took 11 shots in the first 45 minutes of play. After the full 90 minutes, the Montrealers dominated NYCFC 22-9 in shots taken including eight shots on target.

Forward Prince Owusu scored the winning goal, the 4th of his MLS career, in the 48th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

With two saves tonight, goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois recorded his third clean sheet of the season.

The Montrealers will play two consecutive games at Stade Saputo. The Bleu-blanc-noir will host the Columbus Crew this Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690) then face rival Toronto FC next Saturday at 2:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Defender Jalen Neal earned his first start for CF Montréal.

-Captain Samuel Piette made his 175th MLS start. He became the Club's first field player to reach this milestone.

-Forward Giacomo Vrioni played his 70th game in MLS.

MARCO DONADEL

"We showed that today is a huge step for us. Not only by getting the three points, but because we showed that we can do a lot of different things on the field. It seems that all of the job that we did in these past six weeks came out. We showed that we can play short when they give us the space. We showed that when they wanted to come and press us higher, we can play more direct with a striker. We showed that we can defend high but that we can also defend low. And we showed that we can fight to the last minute. We showed that we can deal with the lack of energy like at the end of the first half. We show a lot of things, and this is why we won."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"It's a big win because we have a big month of May and we knew that all the games coming up will be very difficult. We knew that this match would be tough against a very good team and a tough place. Everything wasn't perfect, but I think there was a lot more positive than negative in this team and the way we were playing. The way we were working finally paid off. The guys that started really worked hard, but the guys that came in put in a really good shift. We need everybody on this team and we showed that today."

JALEN NEAL

"It was a relief. Especially coming back from injury, it was a hard few months. But to be able to play for this Club is a huge privilege, to be honest. To be able to get the first one of the season, I think we can keep growing off of this. We knew we had to do better, but we never really got too down on ourselves, even when we weren't getting positive results. It means so much to everyone at this Club. We really wanted to win for our coach, the fans and everyone at the Club. We really wanted to show that we really care about this Club, that we care about this season, and that we're projected for higher."







