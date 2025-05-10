Sounders FC Earns 3-1 Win Over Houston Dynamo FC Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium
May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
HOUSTON, TEXAS - Sounders FC (5-3-4, 19 points) won 3-1 over Houston Dynamo FC (2-6-4, 10 points) on Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium, moving the club's current unbeaten streak to five matches (four wins, one draw). Danny Musovski scored in his fifth-straight match, tying Obafemi Martins and Fredy Montero for the most consecutive games with a goal in a single season. Albert Rusnák also added a brace for his fifth and sixth goals of the season, tying him with Musovski for the most goals on the team across all competitions.
Brian Schmetzer's side continues its current three-match road stretch with rivalry tilts at LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), followed by a visit to archrival Portland on Saturday, May 17 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle is now 19-6-11 all-time against Houston in MLS since Seattle joined the league in 2009. Including the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Rave Green have not lost to the Texas side since 2021. The two teams drew 0-0 earlier this year at Lumen Field.
With tonight's result and at the time of writing, Sounders FC sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 19 points (5-3-4).
Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made his 500th all-competition appearance since joining MLS in 2009, spread across his time with both Toronto and Seattle. Frei recently celebrated 400 appearances for Sounders FC, becoming just the seventh player in league history to achieve that milestone with one organization.
Danny Musovski's goal in the 22nd minute was his fifth-consecutive match with a tally, joining Fredy Montero and Obafemi Martins as the only players in club history to score in five-consecutive matches in a single regular season. Raúl Ruidíaz scored in six-straight regular-season matches (9/29/18 - 3/16/19), but over the course of two seasons, and he did not appear in those matches consecutively.
Musovski's five goals this season tie the most goals the striker has ever scored in a single season, doing so with LAFC in 2020 and Real Salt Lake in 2023.
Albert Rusnák's goals in the 46th and 58th minutes were his fourth and fifth strikes in MLS, giving the Slovakian international six in all competitions, tying with Musovski for most on the team. It was third time Rusnák has scored multiple goals for Seattle in all competitions. He notably scored a hat trick against Columbus last season (September 7, 2024).
Paul Rothrock and Cristian Roldan recorded assists on Musovski's goal. It was Rothrock's third assist in MLS and Roldan's sixth, the most on the team in MLS play. Jesús Ferreira leads the team with seven all-competition assists.
Pedro de la Vega recorded his second assist of the season on Rusnák's second-half strike, with Yeimar earning his first helper of the 2025 campaign. Ryan Kent added the assist on Rusnák's second goal, his third of the season, all in the last two games.
Head Coach Brian Schmetzer made one change from last weekend's win over St. Louis CITY SC, with Ryan Kent replacing Pedro de la Vega. It was Kent's first start for Seattle since joining the team on March 31. The England native recorded two against St. Louis, the first assists of his MLS career.
Seattle next continues its three-match road stretch with a trip to LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before playing Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Houston Dynamo FC 1
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistants: Felisha Mariscal, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo
VAR: Jorge González
Attendance: 19, 802
Weather: 75 degrees and mostly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Danny Musovski 22'
HOU - Femi Awodesu (Jack McGlynn) 32'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (Pedro de la Vega, Yeimar Gómez Andrade) 46'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (Ryan Kent) 58'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
HOU - Brooklyn Raines (caution) 10'
SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade (caution) 34'
HOU - Artur (caution) 37'
HOU - Femi Awodesu (ejection) 38'
SEA - Kim Kee-hee (caution) 45'+10'
SEA - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 84'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Jonathan Bell 55'), Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega PT), Albert Rusnák (Jesús Ferreira 66'), Ryan Kent (Georgi Minoungou 66'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 79')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, João Paulo
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 12
Offside: 3
Corner-Kicks: 5
Saves: 3
Houston Dynamo FC - Jonathan Bond; Griffin Dorsey, Ethan Bartlow (Felipe Andrade 64'), Femi Awodesu, Daniel Steres; Jack McGlynn, Artur (Júnior Urso 65'), Brooklyn Raines; Ondřej (Lingr Toyosi Olusanya 80'), Ezequiel Ponce (Sebastian Kowalczyk 70'), Amine Bassi (Pablo Ortiz HT)
Substitutes not used: Erik Dueñas, Nicolás Lodeiro, Gabriel Segal, Blake Gillingham
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 12
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 8
Saves: 1
- SOUNDERS FC -
Images from this story
Seattle Sounders FC's Danny Musovski, Ryan Kent, and Obed Vargas celebrate win
