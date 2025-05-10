Dejuan Jones, Chicho Arango Goals Lift San Jose to Second Road Win of 2025 and First Back-To-Back Triumphs in Colorado Since 2012-13

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes' DeJuan Jones

San Jose Earthquakes' DeJuan Jones

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Saturday night in Major League Soccer regular-season play at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in front of 15,003 fans.

After a scoreless initial 45 minutes, the Earthquakes pulled ahead in the third minute of stoppage time of the first half. DeJuan Jones faked a shot from the top of the box to lay it off long on the left wing for Vítor Costa. Costa then passed it back to Jones who one-timed his shot past Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen to make it 1-0 at the break. Jones would go on to earn Man of the Match presented by Northern California Honda Dealers.

In the second half, San Jose continued to put the pressure on the hosts. Beau Leroux almost doubled San Jose's advantage with a long-range effort that rattled the crossbar in minute 53. In the 67th minute, Cristian "Chicho" Arango blocked a Chidozie Awaziem long ball attempt, outraced the back line and chipped the ball over a flailing Steffen to make it 2-0 for the visitors and stay on pace for the league lead in goals. Daniel and the back line then kept the Rapids at bay until the final whistle to earn their second clean sheet of the season and back-to-back road wins in Colorado for the first time since the 2012-13 campaigns.

The Black and Blue, on a three-game winning streak in all competitions, will now travel home Wednesday, May 14, to take on Inter Miami CF. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Earthquakes moved to 34-27-19 (105 GF, 98 GA) all-time vs. the Colorado Rapids in MLS regular-season play, with a 15-16-10 (47 GF, 55 GA) road record.

With the win, the Quakes captured victories in back-to-back trips to Colorado for the first time since 2012-13. Last season at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, the Quakes earned their first road win (3-2) over the Rapids since 2013. Amahl Pellegrino, Hernán López and Cristian Espinoza all netted for San Jose in that one.

Bruce Arena earned his 267th career triumph, extending his MLS regular-season record.

San Jose won their second road game of the season, matching their entire total of 2024.

Daniel earned his second clean sheet of 2025 and the team's first since the Feb. 22 season opener over Real Salt Lake (4-0).

Daniel made five saves on the night, upping his total to 46 and keeping him second in MLS to Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina (54).

Quakes assistant coach Dave Sarachan once again faced off against his son, Rapids assistant coach Ian Sarachan. The Sarachans have split their two derbies this season.

DeJuan Jones scored his first goal of the season (45+3'). He now has four goal contributions in 2025 (1g/3a) and 34 in his MLS career (9g/25a).

Vítor Costa earned his first assist of the season (45+3') on DeJuan Jones' goal, which was the fourth of his MLS career. He now has two goal contributions in 2025 (1g/1a) and seven for his career (3g/4a).

In the 67th minute, Chicho Arango scored his eighth goal of the season to stay tied for first in the MLS Golden Boot Race with Chicago's Hugo Cuypers and Philadelphia's Tai Baribo. It was his 61st career MLS goal and his sixth in eight games against Colorado.

Cristian Espinoza maintained his league lead in assists (7) and key passes (45).

Tonight, Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 121, good for third all-time and second among field players.

The Quakes lead all MLS with 26 team goals. Chicho Arango (8), Josef Martínez (6) and Cristian Espinoza (4) have combined for 18 of those goals-the most for any trio in the league. San Jose is also atop the league in expected goals with 28.11.

Mark-Anthony Kaye returned to DICK's Sporting Goods Park as an opponent, having joined the Rapids via trade with LAFC in 2021. He went on to make 32 regular-season appearances (29 starts) for Colorado, scoring four goals and dishing three assists. Kaye came on in the 71st minute.

Colorado Rapids 0 - 2 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 10, 2025 - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colo.

Weather: 71°F Mostly Sunny

Attendance: 15,003

Man of the Match Presented by Northern California Honda Dealers: DeJuan Jones

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Corey Rockwell

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

4th Official: Sergii Boiko

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - DeJuan Jones (Vítor Costa) 45+3'

SJ (0-2) - Chicho Arango (unassisted) 67'

Misconduct Summary:

COL - Chidozie Awaziem (caution) 28'

SJ - Ousseni Bouda (caution) 36'

COL - Josh Atencio (caution) 38'

COL - Andreas Maxsø (caution) 62'

COL - Kevin Cabral (caution) 82'

COLORADO RAPIDS: Zack Steffen (GK); Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Jackson Travis; Oliver Larraz (Wayne Frederick 75'), Josh Atencio (Ted Ku-DiPietro 64'), Djordje Mihailovic (C), Connor Ronan (Calvin Harris 64'); Rafael Navarro (Cole Bassett 56'), Darren Yapi (Kevin Cabral 75').

Substitutes not used: Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen (GK), Ian Murphy, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines.

POSS.: 48%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 15; xG: 0.73

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Dave Romney, Daniel Munie, Rodrigues; Vítor Costa (Reid Roberts 83'), Ian Harkes (Noel Buck 71'), Beau Leroux (N ick Lima 80'), DeJuan Jones; Ousseni Bouda (Mark-Anthony Kaye 71'), Cristian Espinoza (C) (Preston Judd 80'), Chicho Arango.

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK); Max Floriani, Amahl Pellegrino, Niko Tsakiris.

POSS.: 52%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 12; xG: 1.22

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's current three-game winning streak and the parallels with the search for consistency :

"We're getting better, and obviously when you win three games in a row, there's a consistency there. The group's getting better. We've got a long way to go, but I'm pleased with the progress we're making."

On DeJuan Jones' Man of the Match performance and his impact on the lineup:

"I obviously know the player very well. He's played as an outside back for me the majority of the time in New England, and we've been playing him as a wingback with a back three. He's very athletic with very good pace. He's getting better every year with his understanding of the game, and technically he's improved. He's got a great work ethic. He's a tough guy to play against, so he's been a very good contributor for us, and it allows us to push Cristian Espinoza up the field and give him a little more attacking freedom. The acquisition of DeJuan has been good for our team."

On sitting back early in the game and taking advantage of mistakes as the match progressed:

"You got to factor in we were playing in altitude, and obviously they're more acclimated to it than we are, and we knew we were going to struggle a little bit physically, so it was smart of us to drop off a little bit, absorb a little bit of pressure and try to get out on the break."

On a congested schedule playing up to nine games in May:

"We have a difficult game and month with Miami coming in. It's going to be a real difficult week. ... After that, we have short recovery for the game against New England, and then we have a U.S. Open Cup game the following Tuesday, so the challenges never stop. We can't be patting ourselves on the back now. I'm going to give them 24 hours to enjoy this win, and then we got to move on."

On earning the shutout-the team's first since the Feb. 22 season opener:

"The clean sheet is our second one [of the season], so hopefully it doesn't take us every 12 games to get a shutout, But that was a real positive. Daniel played well. Our back line is improving, so that's a positive."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DEJUAN JONES

On his goal at the end of the first half:

"It was a perfect time to score. I felt like the first half, they weren't too dangerous and we had a couple chances. I knew it was going to be a game where the first goal was going to be important. On that play, we won the ball high up the field. I just ran into the box and was thankful to score. It was important to get that goal to ... fire us up even more to continue to push, especially because we knew it was going to be a battle in the second half.

"On the goal, we had a throw-in up the field. We had good pressure but we lost it ... I won the ball back and I found myself in the middle of the field, and I saw a gap behind their right back, I believe, maybe? I played a through ball to Vítor [Costa]. Chicho [Arango] made a really good run to drag the defender out of the way and the ball just landed right in front of me and I placed it into the goal."

On the back line's constant growth:

"I think there's a lot of strengths. I think we're good with aerial duels, our duels in general, winning our 50-50s with guys. I think the biggest thing we're missing a little bit is our communication, so I'm just very, very communicative out there, talking to [Rodrigues], talking to my center backs, helping push the line. I just think the more we communicate, the more successful we'll be, the more clean sheets we'll get."

On making an immediate impact since joining the club:

"Before I was traded here, I was watching a few of the games, and I just felt like I could really contribute to this team both offensively and defensively. There's a lot of space, a lot of 1v1s, a lot of crossing opportunities. I knew that once I got here, and just building chemistry with my teammates that I could be the guy delivering the passes, or even the guy finishing the goals, so with all the chances we create here, I figured I could be a big piece of that to help the team continue to get more wins and push for a higher position in the table."

On navigating a very busy May:

"The month of May is going to be really busy for us, and I think it's important that we know we have some big games are coming up, but we need to be focused on the present moment knowing guys can step up. I think we used all five of our subs today, so the guys on the bench coming in making a great impact. ... We have so many games this month so I think most guys are going to get their number called at some point, so having guys be ready and stepping up when they get their opportunities is important."

