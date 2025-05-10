Earthquakes Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park Today at 6:30 p.m. PT

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the Colorado Rapids today at 6:30 p.m. PT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 33-27-19 (103 GF, 98 GA) all-time vs. the Colorado Rapids in MLS regular-season play, with a 14-16-10 (45 GF, 55 GA) road record. This season, Colorado won the first battle on March 15 in San Jose, 2-1. A Calvin Harris second-half goal and 12 saves from Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen were the difference.

- Last season at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, the Quakes earned their first road win (3-2) over the Rapids since 2013. Amahl Pellegrino, Hernán López and Cristian Espinoza all netted for San Jose.

- Hernán López has returned to the midfield and will be available after right shoulder surgery on March 14. However, Josef Martínez and Bruno Wilson did not make the trip due to lower body injuries.

- The Quakes lead all MLS with 24 team goals. Chicho Arango (7), Josef Martínez (6) and Cristian Espinoza (4) have combined for 14 of those goals-the most for any trio in the league.

- Cristian "Chicho" Arango (5g/2a in 7 games) and Cristian Espinoza (2g/4a in 12 games) have been consistent threats to Colorado over their careers.

- On the other side, Cole Bassett (4g/2a in 10 games) and Rafael Navarro (3g/1a in 3 games) have keyed the Rapids' attack against San Jose.

- Team captain Cristian Espinoza leads the league in assists (7) and key passes (44).

- Last Saturday, Cristian Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 120, good for third all-time and second among field players.

- With his brace against the Portland Timbers on May 3, Cristian Espinoza passed Jeremy Ebobisse for sole ownership of third place on the career club scoring list in MLS play (36).

- Quakes assistant coach Dave Sarachan will once again face off against his son, Rapids assistant coach Ian Sarachan.







