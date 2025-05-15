LAFC Earns Biggest Win of the Season; Defeats Seattle 4-0

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC extended its unbeaten streak to six games with a convincing 4-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday at BMO Stadium. Cengiz Ünder scored the eventual game-winner midway through the first half before Jeremy Ebobisse, Denis Bouanga and Yaw Yeboah added second-half goals to give LAFC the full three points. The club is now 3-0-3 in its last six games and 6-4-3 on the season for 21 points, and stands in fifth place in the Western Conference.

LAFC controlled the action from the opening whistle but was unable to break the deadlock until the 26th minute when the Sounders defense cleared a corner kick, but only as far as Ünder, who collected the ball near the edge of the penalty area and hit a left-footed shot that took a deflection and snuck past Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas, giving the Black & Gold a 1-0 lead that it would take into the halftime break.

Just six minutes into the second half, LAFC doubled its lead thanks to the work of Igor Jesus. The Brazilian midfielder's sliding tackle took the ball off the foot of Pedro de la Vega, then Jesus quickly rushed back to his feet to collect a pass from Ünder before hitting a long ball forward for Ebobisse. The striker raced into the box, cut past a defender and hit a right-footed shot into the corner of the net, making the score 2-0.

Bouanga tallied the third goal and his team-high sixth of the season in the 80th minute, collecting a pass from David Martínez and running at the Seattle defense before cutting inside onto his right foot and firing a shot past Thomas.

Yeboah, who entered the game in the 81st minute in place of Frankie Amaya, scored his first LAFC goal five minutes after coming on, collecting a short pass from Olivier Giroud inside the penalty area and cutting past a pair of defenders before hitting a right-footed shot into the net from 12 yards out, sealing the 4-0 victory.

A rebroadcast of tonight's match will be available on Friday, May 16, at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13.)

LAFC is back in action on Sunday, May 18, when the club heads to Carson for the first match of the season against the LA Galaxy. That game kicks off at 6 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

With the win, LAFC is 6-4-3 for 21 points on the season, including a 5-1-1 record at home in the league.

LAFC is unbeaten in its last six league games, going 3-0-3 in that time to take 12 of a possible 18 points to move up to fifth place in the Western Conference.

At BMO Stadium, LAFC is 8-1-1 in all competitions. The club scored first in each of the eight wins while keeping six clean sheets in those nine contests.

Under Steve Cherundolo, LAFC is now 53-3-5 in the regular season when scoring first.

LAFC finishes the season series 1-1-0 with Seattle, outscoring the Sounders 6-5 in those two matches.

The club is now 8-0-1 all-time at home in the regular season against Seattle, outscoring the Sounders 18-4.

In 18 all-time regular-season meetings with the Sounders, LAFC has scored 30 goals, which are tied for the most against any club in that time. LAFC has also scored 30 regular-season goals against the Portland Timbers.

Cengiz Ünder's first-half goal was his second of the season and his first at BMO Stadium.

Jeremy Ebobisse has now scored in each of his last two home games. All three of his goals for LAFC have come at home.

Igor Jesus was credited with an assist on the goal, his first of the season.

With his second-half goal, Denis Bouanga has six goals. After starting the season with no goals in his first six MLS matches, he now has six in his last six games.

Bouanga now has 68 goal contributions in 82 regular-season games for LAFC, leaving him one shy of tying Diego Rossi for the second-most in club history. Rossi had 48 goals and 21 assists in 104 games for the club.

Bouanga is now three goals shy of reaching 50 regular-season goals in his LAFC career. If he can score three times in the next eight games, he will become the 15th player in MLS history to score 50 goals in 90 games or less.

Yaw Yeboah scored his first goal for LAFC and the fifth of his MLS career in the 85th minute. He is the 12th different player to score a regular-season goal for LAFC this season.

Olivier Giroud was credited with his first assist of the season on the goal.

Frankie Amaya made his first start for LAFC tonight, playing 81 minutes before being replaced by Yeboah.

Hugo Lloris registered his fifth shutout of the regular season and his 16th in 45 appearances for LAFC over the past two seasons.







