Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Two Home Matches

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced a venue change for the Club's home matches on Aug. 16 against St. Louis CITY SC and Sept. 6 against New England Revolution. Due to conflicts at Soldier Field with the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule, the matches will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

Per the lease agreement with Soldier Field, the Fire are unable to host matches within five days of a Bears' home game. The Bears are scheduled to play a preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 17 and a regular season game at Soldier Field on Monday, Sept. 8. Additional Fire matches may be relocated following the announcement of the Bears' full preseason schedule.

TICKET INFORMATION

All ticket sales for the matches on Aug. 16 versus St. Louis CITY SC and Sept. 6 versus New England Revolution have been paused and will officially go back on sale Friday, June 20.

Current ticket holders will have these matches temporarily frozen on their accounts as the Club works to relocate these seats to SeatGeek Stadium. All fans who purchased their tickets directly from the Chicago Fire will be guaranteed comparable seating locations at SeatGeek Stadium.

Ticket holders who purchased tickets for the matches from third-party resale sites or from Ticketmaster.com will be refunded by the original point of sale and can repurchase for the new events once they go on-sale to the public on Friday, June 20. Any questions regarding tickets or refunds should be directed to the original point of sale.

Chicago Fire Season Ticket Members and Premium Seating ticket holders will be receiving additional communication directly from their ticket representatives.

For more information and questions on the venue change, please visit chicagofirefc.com/tickets/venue-change-faqs

The Fire will head to the Queen City to take on Charlotte FC this weekend on Saturday, May 17 at Bank of America Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire and @vamosfire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/. 







