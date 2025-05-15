Timbers Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw against Real Salt Lake

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Playing their fourth match in a 12-day span, the Portland Timbers earned a point on the road with a scoreless draw against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau helped Portland earn its second straight shutout. Facing a quick turnaround, the Timbers will return home to host Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park.

Team Form

With tonight's result, the Timbers are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches in regular season play (5-1-4). Additionally, Portland earned its fifth road result of the 2025 campaign (3W, 2D). The Timbers kept their fifth clean sheet of the season tonight. Notably, three of Portland's five shutouts this year have come on the road. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has kept consecutive clean sheets for Portland after shutting out Sporting Kansas City on May 10.

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Notes

Tonight's midweek match marked Portland's fourth in a 12-day span. The Timbers are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches in regular season play (5-1-4). Portland earned its fifth road result of the 2025 campaign (3-2-2). The Timbers registered their fifth clean sheet of the season. Three of Portland's five shutouts have come on the road this year. Maxime Crépeau has notched consecutive shutouts for Portland. Dario Zuparic made his 2025 regular season debut.

Next Game

With a quick turnaround, the Timbers will return home to host Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes with a stream available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (6-3-4, 22pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-7-2, 14pts)

May 14, 2025 - America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Real Salt Lake 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

RSL: Hidalgo (caution), 21

POR: Paredes (caution), 46

RSL: Caliskan (caution), 64

RSL: Luna (caution), 69

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepéau, D Mosquera, D Zuparic, D K. Miller, D Bravo, M Ortiz (Chara, 61), M Paredes Š, M Da Costa (Fernandez, 72), F Antony (Rodríguez, 61), F Moreno (Lassiter, 79), F Kelsy (Mora, 72)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D Surman, M Ayala

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Antony, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Antony, 2); FOULS: 11 (Paredes, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 1

RSL: GK Cabral, D Hidalgo, D Junqua, D Caliskan, D Katranis, M Ojeda (Ruiz, 78), M Eneli Š, M Luna, M Goncalves (Barea, 59), M Gozo, F Piol (Marczuk, 59)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stajduhar, D Farnsworth, M Dillon, F Wolff, F Brook, F Russell

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Gozo, Ojeda, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Junqua, 1); FOULS: 13 (Caliskan, Ojeda, 3); OFFSIDES: 2;CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Attendance: 19,616

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







