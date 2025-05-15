Earthquakes Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Beau Leroux has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13. Leroux's first-half goal and assist were key in the Earthquakes' 3-3 draw with Inter Miami CF on Wednesday.

After both teams got on the score sheet within the first three minutes of the match, the hosts pulled ahead in the 37th minute. Leroux took advantage of a floating loose ball at the top of the box and eventually drilled it home for a 2-1 lead. The two clubs then traded goals in the 44th minute and fourth minute of stoppage time, respectively. Tadeo Allende evened the score for Inter Miami, but Ian Harkes would have the final say of the first half, coolly placing the ball in the back of the net from the top of the box thanks to assists from Leroux and Amahl Pellegrino.

Leroux continues to be the one of the surprises of the 2025 MLS campaign, having only signed a first-team contract the night before the regular-season opener on February 22.

This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the San Jose native, playing in his first season. Click here to learn more about the new local stalwart's roots in Silicon Valley.

The Black and Blue will now look ahead to their road match on Saturday, May 17, when they take on the New England Revolution. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 13)

Forwards: Cengiz Ünder (LAFC), Tai Baribo (PHI), Anders Dreyer (SD)

Midfielders: Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Beau Leroux (SJ), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Tadeo Allende (MIA)

Defenders: Felipe Andrade (HOU), Nathan Harriel (PHI), David Brekalo (ORL)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: CJ Dos Santos (SD), Christopher McVey (SD), Luca Petrasso (MTL), Jordi Alba (MIA), Célio Pompeu (STL), Marco Reus (LA), Brandon Vazquez (ATX), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Kévin Denkey (CIN)







