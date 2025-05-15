Sounders FC Falls 4-0 to LAFC Wednesday Night at BMO Stadium

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC with possession vs. LAFC

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - Sounders FC (5-4-4, 19 points) fell 4-0 to LAFC (6-4-3, 21 points) on Wednesday evening at BMO Stadium. Cengiz Ünder, Jeremy Ebobisse, Denis Bouanga and Yaw Yeboah scored for the hosts, as Seattle saw its five-match unbeaten streak snapped and now sits in sixth place in the Western Conference. Brian Schemtzer's side continues its three-match road stretch against archrival Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle is now 7-11-4 all-time against LAFC in MLS play since LAFC joined MLS in 2018 (including playoffs). The Rave Green defeated the Southern California side 5-2 earlier this year at Lumen Field.

With the result, Sounders FC sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 19 points (5-4-4).

Brian Schmetzer rotated the lineup from Saturday's match in Houston, with Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Paul Rothrock, Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira and Osaze De Rosario replacing Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnák, Ryan Kent and Danny Musovski.

Tonight's match was the first career MLS start for Osaze De Rosario, who recently signed with the First Team on May 9.

Andrew Thomas made his second start of the year in goal for Seattle, also starting against LAFC earlier this year on March 8.

Defender Stuart Hawkins made his MLS debut as an 83rd-minute substitute. The 18-year-old defender and Sounders FC Academy product signed with the First Team in September of 2023.

Seattle next concludes its three-match road stretch with a trip to Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Los Angeles FC 4

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Venue: BMO Stadium

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistants: Jason White, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 22,120

Weather: 65 and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC - Cengiz Ünder 26'

LAFC - Jeremy Ebobisse (Igor Jesus) 51'

LAFC - Denis Bouanga 80'

LAFC - Yaw Yeboah (Olivier Giroud) 86'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAFC - Timothy Tillman (caution) 12'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 34'

LAFC - Artem Smolyakov (caution) 45'+3'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 56'

SEA - João Paulo (caution) 84'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kim Kee-hee HT), Jonathan Bell, Nouhou (Stuart Hawkins 83'); Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Danny Leyva, João Paulo - Captain; Paul Rothrock; Pedro de la Vega (Ryan Kent 71'), Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 57'), Jesús Ferreira (Albert Rusnák 57')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Los Angeles FC - Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Eddie Segura, Marlon Santos, Artem Smolyakov; Timothy Tillman (Mark Delgado 66'), Igor Jesus, Frankie Amaya (Yaw Yeboah 81'); Cengiz Ünder (David Martínez 66'), Jeremy Ebobisse (Nathan Ordaz 66'), Denis Bouanga (Olivier Giroud 81')

Substitutes not used: David Ochoa, Nkosi Tafari, Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 17

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

