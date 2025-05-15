Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF duo Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday for week 13 of the 2025 regular season. The attacker and the left back secure spots in the TOTM following their influential performances to help Inter Miami earn a point on the road with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Allende features in the TOTM starting XI as he registers his second selection this campaign after bagging a brace against the Quakes at PayPal Park. Allende's first goal tied the match at 2-2 in the 44th minute. A ball from captain Lionel Messi from the center of the park found a great run from Alba down the left flank, whose delivery into the box took a deflection before Allende buried the ball in the back of the net with a first-time right-footed finish. The goal took Allende's tally to three this regular season and five across all competitions this season.

Allende then equalized for Inter Miami once again in the initial stages of the second half, scoring his second of the night in the 52nd minute for what ultimately would be the final 3-3 result. A ball recovery and drive from Yannick Bright started off the counter, followed by a great individual play by Messi and a one-time grounded cross from debutant Baltasar Rodríguez, who entered the match as a second-half substitute, for Allende to strike from close range. The goal was the fourth for Allende this regular season and sixth across all competitions this year.

Alba, meanwhile, features amongst the substitutes as he earns his first selection to the TOTM this regular season. The Spanish left back was a constant threat down the left flank throughout the 90 minutes and was key in securing the point. Notably, he notched the assist on Maximiliano Falcón's opener just 35 seconds into the match for the third fastest goal in Club history. The assist took Alba's tally to five this regular season and six overall this year.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende







