Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF duo Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday for week 13 of the 2025 regular season. The attacker and the left back secure spots in the TOTM following their influential performances to help Inter Miami earn a point on the road with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.
Allende features in the TOTM starting XI as he registers his second selection this campaign after bagging a brace against the Quakes at PayPal Park. Allende's first goal tied the match at 2-2 in the 44th minute. A ball from captain Lionel Messi from the center of the park found a great run from Alba down the left flank, whose delivery into the box took a deflection before Allende buried the ball in the back of the net with a first-time right-footed finish. The goal took Allende's tally to three this regular season and five across all competitions this season.
Allende then equalized for Inter Miami once again in the initial stages of the second half, scoring his second of the night in the 52nd minute for what ultimately would be the final 3-3 result. A ball recovery and drive from Yannick Bright started off the counter, followed by a great individual play by Messi and a one-time grounded cross from debutant Baltasar Rodríguez, who entered the match as a second-half substitute, for Allende to strike from close range. The goal was the fourth for Allende this regular season and sixth across all competitions this year.
Alba, meanwhile, features amongst the substitutes as he earns his first selection to the TOTM this regular season. The Spanish left back was a constant threat down the left flank throughout the 90 minutes and was key in securing the point. Notably, he notched the assist on Maximiliano Falcón's opener just 35 seconds into the match for the third fastest goal in Club history. The assist took Alba's tally to five this regular season and six overall this year.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt
Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025
- Earthquakes Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Announces 2025 Homegrown Partner Program Class, Supported by Gallagher - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Two Home Matches - Chicago Fire FC
- Portland Timbers and Bold Reuse Launch New Era of Sustainability and Innovation in Sports at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Three CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Called up by Canada U20 for the Concacaf Championship - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Signs Jordi Alba to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Kévin Denkey Wonder Goal Secures FC Cincinnati 3 Points in Toronto as Orange and Blue Down TFC 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Welcome Back Club Greats for 'Alumni Night' on Saturday, August 9 - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Sign Obinna Nwobodo to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose draws back-and-forth six-goal thriller to run unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids - San Diego FC
- LAFC Earns Biggest Win of the Season; Defeats Seattle 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 4-0 to LAFC Wednesday Night at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes - Inter Miami CF
- RSL Earns Fourth Clean Sheet of Season in Portland Stalemate at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 at Austin FC - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Fights Back for 2-2 Draw at St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Jordi Alba to Contract Extension
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Visits San Jose Earthquakes for Midweek Action
- Messi to Reveal Favorite Goal of his Career for the First Time in Landmark Charity Campaign