FC Cincinnati Sign Obinna Nwobodo to Contract Extension

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028, the club announced today. The deal keeps Nwobodo with the Orange and Blue, where he has been a mainstay in FC Cincinnati's midfield since joining the club in 2022.

Nwobodo, 28, has made 117 appearances with FC Cincinnati since joining the club in April 2022 from Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe SK. 109 of his 117 appearances have been starts, and since debuting for the club on April 30, 2022 at Toronto FC, Nwobodo's 91 MLS Regular Season appearances are the fourth-most of any FC Cincinnati player.

"Since arriving three years ago, Obi has been a fundamental part of our success," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's relentless in how he approaches the game, on and off the field, and he's an exceptional teammate and leader for our group. We're delighted to have Obi and his family stay in Cincinnati."

Nwobodo has made more appearances for FC Cincinnati than any other club in his professional career, which dates back to his professional debut with Nigeria's Rangers FC in 2015.

The Nigerian midfielder has scored two goals and added 11 assists in all competitions with FC Cincinnati. Both of his goals served as game winners, with his July 12, 2023 goal at 90'+3 at New York Red Bulls remaining as the third-latest game-winning goal in the club's MLS history.

In 2023, Nwobodo led MLS in tackles with 62, four more than any player across the league.

TRANSACTION: On May 15, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.