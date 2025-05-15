FC Cincinnati Sign Obinna Nwobodo to Contract Extension
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028, the club announced today. The deal keeps Nwobodo with the Orange and Blue, where he has been a mainstay in FC Cincinnati's midfield since joining the club in 2022.
Nwobodo, 28, has made 117 appearances with FC Cincinnati since joining the club in April 2022 from Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe SK. 109 of his 117 appearances have been starts, and since debuting for the club on April 30, 2022 at Toronto FC, Nwobodo's 91 MLS Regular Season appearances are the fourth-most of any FC Cincinnati player.
"Since arriving three years ago, Obi has been a fundamental part of our success," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's relentless in how he approaches the game, on and off the field, and he's an exceptional teammate and leader for our group. We're delighted to have Obi and his family stay in Cincinnati."
Nwobodo has made more appearances for FC Cincinnati than any other club in his professional career, which dates back to his professional debut with Nigeria's Rangers FC in 2015.
The Nigerian midfielder has scored two goals and added 11 assists in all competitions with FC Cincinnati. Both of his goals served as game winners, with his July 12, 2023 goal at 90'+3 at New York Red Bulls remaining as the third-latest game-winning goal in the club's MLS history.
In 2023, Nwobodo led MLS in tackles with 62, four more than any player across the league.
TRANSACTION: On May 15, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025
- Earthquakes Midfielder Beau Leroux Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Allende and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Announces 2025 Homegrown Partner Program Class, Supported by Gallagher - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Two Home Matches - Chicago Fire FC
- Portland Timbers and Bold Reuse Launch New Era of Sustainability and Innovation in Sports at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Three CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Called up by Canada U20 for the Concacaf Championship - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Signs Jordi Alba to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Kévin Denkey Wonder Goal Secures FC Cincinnati 3 Points in Toronto as Orange and Blue Down TFC 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Welcome Back Club Greats for 'Alumni Night' on Saturday, August 9 - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Sign Obinna Nwobodo to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose draws back-and-forth six-goal thriller to run unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids - San Diego FC
- LAFC Earns Biggest Win of the Season; Defeats Seattle 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 4-0 to LAFC Wednesday Night at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Turn Attention to Rocky Mountain Cup After 2-0 Loss to San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point in Visit to San Jose Earthquakes - Inter Miami CF
- RSL Earns Fourth Clean Sheet of Season in Portland Stalemate at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Recap: Rapids Come up Short in First Match at Snapdragon - Colorado Rapids
- Timbers Earn Road Point with Scoreless Draw against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 at Austin FC - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Fights Back for 2-2 Draw at St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Kévin Denkey Wonder Goal Secures FC Cincinnati 3 Points in Toronto as Orange and Blue Down TFC 1-0
- FC Cincinnati Sign Obinna Nwobodo to Contract Extension
- Denkey Goal Pushes FC Cincinnati Past Toronto FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Toronto FC Looking to Build on Strong Performance
- FC Cincinnati Sign Forward Kei Kamara