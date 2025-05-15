Inter Miami CF Signs Jordi Alba to Contract Extension
May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed star left back and 2024 MLS All-Star Jordi Alba to a contract extension running through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
"I'm happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the Club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match. I've been very comfortable these past two years at the Club, and I feel very loved by all the fans," said Alba. "We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible."
Alba's efforts were crucial throughout a record-breaking season for Inter Miami in 2024, helping lead the team to its first Supporters' Shield title and securing the MLS single-season points record in the process. Notably, he finished the MLS season with 20 goal contributions (five goals and 15 assists) in 31 appearances, taking into account both regular season and Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs; he recorded a total of 21 assists in 38 matches across all competitions. Defensively, he also helped the team record eight clean sheets.
The legendary Spanish left-back was also selected as one of the Club representatives in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target due to his top performances throughout the campaign.
Alba's impressive form has carried into the 2025 season, as the defender has already notched five assists in 11 MLS matches, good for the second most on the team.
Prior to joining Inter Miami in 2023, Alba starred in his native Spain. His extensive list of accomplishments features several major titles, including being a key member in Spain's 2012 UEFA Euro title-winning campaign and captaining his country and lifting the trophy as they were crowned 2023 UEFA Nations League champions. At the club level, he won LaLiga six times, the UEFA Champions League once, a FIFA Club World Cup, and the Copa del Rey seven times.
The left-back has also earned various individual accolades throughout his successful career. Notably, Alba was named to the 2012 UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament as well as to the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season and the LaLiga Team of the Season once each.
