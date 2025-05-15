Revolution Welcome Back Club Greats for 'Alumni Night' on Saturday, August 9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution, in celebration of its 30th season, will host several of the club's all-time greats for 'Alumni Night' on Saturday, August 9, when the Revolution take on fellow original MLS side D.C. United at Gillette Stadium.

As part of the night's festivities, the club will host an all-inclusive 'Meet the Greats' event at the Sports Illustrated Pavilion prior to the match. Revolution fans will enjoy unlimited food, beer, and wine while getting their chance to meet legends representing every era of Revolution soccer, from the inaugural 1996 roster to the club's recent Supporters' Shield triumph. The Far Post Podcast presented by MA250 will host a live show taping inside the Sports Illustrated Pavilion during the event, gathering stories from throughout the club's 30 seasons from several of the notable alumni in attendance.

Ticket packages for 'Meet the Greats' are available now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS, starting at $180 for non-members (includes Cross Insurance Club ticket and pregame hospitality with food, beer, and wine) and $80 for Season Members (includes access to pregame event and hospitality but must have separate game ticket). Members will also be able to exchange the equivalent of the number of seats they have in their membership.

Later in the evening, the Revolution alumni will be recognized on the Gillette Stadium field at halftime for their contributions to the club. Additionally, retro viewfinders highlighting fan-favorite moments from the Revolution's illustrious history will be distributed at all ticket gates, while supplies last. Reels will display iconic moments in club history and recognize players from the Revolution All-Time Team that was selected during the club's 25th season celebration in 2020.

Alumni spanning the entire 30-year history of Revolution soccer, including a former MLS MVP, several multi-time MLS All-Stars, Eastern Conference champions, and U.S. Open Cup winners will be in attendance, with more expected to be added in the coming weeks. Other former Revolution stars were invited to take part in the Alumni Night festivities, though several could not attend due to their current roles as active coaches or club executives.

Here is a preview of many of the club greats attending 'Alumni Night' on August 9:

Gustavo Bou (2019-23) - 2021 MLS Best XI; 2021 MLS All-Star; 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winner

Scott Caldwell (2013-21) - 2014 Eastern Conference champion; 2015 Revolution Team MVP; 2015 Revolution Players' Player of the Year; 2019 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year; 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winner; 2nd Homegrown Player signing

Jeff Causey (1997-2001; Coach 2023-Present) - 2x Revolution Humanitarian of the Year

Ted Chronopoulos (1996-2002) - Inaugural Team member; 1997 MLS All-Star

Charlie Davies (2013-16) - 2014 Eastern Conference champion; 2015 Revolution Golden Boot winner; Radio Color Analyst; Club Ambassador; 2014 MLS Comeback Player of the Year finalist

Joe Franchino (2000-08) - 4x Eastern Conference champion; 2007 U.S. Open Cup winner; 2008 SuperLiga winner; 2002 Revolution Defender of the Year

Brad Knighton (2007-09, 2014-22; Coach 2024-Present) - 3x Eastern Conference champion; 2007 U.S. Open Cup winner; 2008 SuperLiga winner; 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winner

Daigo Kobayashi (2014-17) - 2014 Eastern Conference champion

Joe-Max Moore (1996-99, 2003-04) - Revolution All-Time Team member; Inaugural Team member; 3x Revolution Team MVP; 2x Revolution Golden Boot winner; 1999 MLS All-Star

Matt Reis (2003-13) - Revolution All-Time Team member; Revolution All-Time leader in saves (989), shutouts (66), wins (93), goals against average (1.31), and save percentage (72.3); 2013 MLS Humanitarian of the Year; 3x Eastern Conference Champion; 4x MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist; 4x MLS All-Star; 2007 U.S. Open Cup winner; 2008 SuperLiga winner; 3x Revolution Humanitarian of the Year; 2x Revolution Team MVP; 2004 Revolution Defender of the Year

Kelyn Rowe (2012-18, 2020) - 2014 Eastern Conference champion; 2016 Revolution Team MVP; 4x Revolution Humanitarian of the Year

Clyde Simms (2012-13) - Revolution Radio Analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub

Chris Tierney (2008-18; Exec. 2021-Present) - Revolution All-Time Team member; 2014 Eastern Conference champion; 2008 SuperLiga winner; 2015 MLS All-Star; 2016 Revolution Defender of the Year

Taylor Twellman (2002-10) - Revolution All-Time Team member; Revolution All-Time leading scorer; 2005 MLS MVP; 2x MLS Best XI; 2x MLS Golden Boot winner; 5x MLS All-Star; 2005 MLS All-Star MVP; 4x Eastern Conference champion; 2007 U.S. Open Cup winner; 2008 SuperLiga winner; 3x Revolution Team MVP; 5x Revolution Golden Boot winner; 2010 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year

Doug Warren (2004-08) - 3x Eastern Conference champion; 2007 U.S. Open Cup winner; 2008 SuperLiga winner

Walter Zenga (1997-99; Coach 1998-99) - 2x MLS All-Star; 1997 Revolution Team MVP; 1997 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist







