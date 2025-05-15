San Diego FC Secures Third Straight Win with 2-0 Victory over Colorado Rapids

May 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) earned three points at home with a 2-0 win against the Colorado Rapids with goals by defender Christopher McVey and forward Anders Dreyer at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night. With the result, SDFC extended its winning streak to three. SDFC (7-4-2, 23 pts) now sits in second place in the Western Conference, having recorded its fourth win at home this season.

McVey opened the scoring with a header into the net in the 33rd minute and Dreyer added a goal in the 58th minute to seal the win in the second meeting between clubs and SDFC's first-ever midweek MLS match. SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos helped keep the Club's shutout in the 73rd minute when he blocked a penalty kick by Colorado's Djordje Mihailovic.

Next up, SDFC will host another home match, its second in a span of four days at Snapdragon Stadium against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 17. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets for Saturday's match are available via SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal-Scoring Plays

1-0 - Christopher McVey (Jeppe Tverskov and Anders Dreyer, 33rd minute) McVey scored the opening goal of the night with a close-range header past Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen, following a corner kick from Anders Dreyer. Jeppe Tverskov got his head on the initial delivery, redirecting it toward McVey, who finished the play

2-0 - Anders Dreyer 58th minute: Dreyer doubled SDFC's lead with a composed finish after his initial left-footed shot hit the left post and bounced back to him. The Danish forward had broken into the box from the left side on a quick counterattack before slotting his shot home on the rebound.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-0 win against Colorado Rapids, SDFC earned its seventh win in Club history.

- SDFC is now 7-4-2 with 23 points through 13 games this season and currently sits in second place in the Western Conference standings.

- SDFC has won three consecutive matches, outscoring its last three opponents 9-1.

- SDFC is now 4-1-2 at home this season.

- SDFC is now 7-3-1 against Western Conference rivals this season.

- SDFC is 6-0-0 when scoring first this season.

- SDFC is 4-0-0 when leading at halftime this season.

- In its inaugural season, SDFC is third in most goals scored in MLS in 2025, with 25 through 13 matches, behind Philadelphia Union (second, 26 goals) and San Jose Earthquakes (first, 29 goals).

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 13 matches, each totaling 1170 minutes played.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos recorded the first blocked penalty kick in SDFC history when he stopped Djordje Mihailovic's PK in the 73rd minute of the match.

- Dos Santos also recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season.

- Dos Santos now has 46 saves in 13 matches this season.

- Defender Christopher McVey scored his second goal with SDFC and his third in MLS.

- Anders Dreyer scored his sixth goal of the season in the 59th minute of the match.

- Dreyer also tallied his sixth assist of the season tonight.

- Dreyer now totals three goals and has three assists in the last three matches.

- Anders Dreyer now leads SDFC in goal contributions this season with 12 (6 goals, 6 assists) in 13 starts and 13 appearances.

- Dreyer leads SDFC in scoring (6 goals) and assists (6).

- SDFC is currently the only team in MLS to have multiple players with at least 10 goal contributions (Dreyer and Lozano).

- Defenders Luca Bombino and Willy made their sixth start for SDFC tonight.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his sixth-consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Alex Mighten 78th minute, marking his eighth career MLS appearance.

- Forward Emmanuel Boateng came on as a second half substitute in the 87th minute for Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, seeing action for the first time since March 8 at Real Salt Lake.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC is set to host Sporting Kansas City at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 17 as the Club celebrates Kids Night presented by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance at 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (7-4-2, 23 pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-5-4, 16 pts)

Wednesday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) Christopher McVey (assisted by Jeppe Tverskov and Anders Dreyer), 33'

SD (2-0) Anders Dreyer, 59'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Jeppe Tverskov (caution 6')

COL - Darren Yapi (caution 25')

COL - Kevin Cabral (caution 66th)

SD - Willy (caution 66th)

COL - Ted Ku-Dipietro (caution 77th)

COL - Calvin Harris (caution 83rd)

SD - Anders Dreyer (caution 85th)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Willy, D Luca Bombino, D Paddy McNair, D Christopher McVey, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 87'), F Alex Mighten (Milan Iloski, 78'), M Luca de la Torre (Onni Valakari, 78'), F Anders Dreyer (Tomás Ángel, 87'), F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Emmanuel Boateng, 87').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Franco Negri, D Ian Pilcher, D Oscar Verhoeven,

TOTAL SHOTS: 28; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES; 5

COLORADO RAPIDS: GK Zack Steffen, D Keegan Rosenberry -C-, D Sam Vines, D Andreas Maxso, D Ian Murphy, M Djordje Mihailovic, M Wayne Frederick (Oliver Larraz, 59'), M Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio, 73'), M Cole Bassett (Calvin Harris, 80'), F Darren Yapi (Ted Ku-DiPietro, 59'), F Kevin Cabral (Sam Bassett, 73').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen, D Reggie Cannon, D Chidozie Awaziem, D Jackson Travis.

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Timothy Ford

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: Sunny, 67 Degrees

Attendance: 22,361

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On the team's performance tonight:

"It's massive. It's a massive performance from the boys. Hope everyone is inspired as I am by them because they're so great to play, so easy winning a game one zero started to tighten up, kick the ball long, started going backwards. And these guys did all the opposite. They went forward. They went and pressed. They played even more brave with the ball, trying to draw, attract the opponent out. And for me, it was just a complete performance. I've come in here so many times and said, you know, this was good, this was good, but, but, but, but, but, but, for me, tonight is like an example of what we can be, and we have to enjoy that as a city, as a region. We should enjoy that tonight, and then we need to do a quick turnaround so tomorrow, it's only about the next game, but this exact moment, right now, we can't let this, is feeling slip because we get a taste of what it can be."

"On attacking players also putting in defensive work:

"It's inspiring when you see the quality that Hirving (Lozano), Anders (Dreyer) and Alex (Mighten) have in terms of one v1 combination creating chances, but then also putting everything on the line, and sprinting and running for the team. And then CJ (Dos Santos) was a fireman again today, and he's showing that he has the really, really high level because, you know, sometimes in life, the call doesn't go your way. You feel like it was, it was outside of what you would think you can feel sorry for yourself, or you can step up and make a play. And that's what he did, keeping a clean sheet for us."

[Translated from Spanish]

On Anders Dryers' shots and goal tonight:

"I think the two shots he took were very high-quality shots, very high-quality shots, because the first one was perfect, and well, it hit the post, but it helped to stay calm and continue the play and we always say that the rebound is also a very good option. So, when we're going to shoot at the goal, we have to have people in the goal area, and in this play it ended up being the same player who took the first shot. It's a great goal for me."

SDFC FORWARD ANDERS DREYER

On what it's like to see high work rate pay off with a goal tonight:

"Yeah, I think it's always nice to be involved as an offensive player with goals and assists, but most important for me as a footballer is playing on a successful team. We're on a good way right now. After three difficult games, now we are back on track. Listen, if it's me or somebody else who's scoring, I'm happy, no matter what. It's nice, of course, confidence wise and stuff like that of course, scoring goals and you believe a little bit more in the things you do."

On being the club's top scorer to this point in the season:

"Of course it's nice, but like I answered on the question before, if it's me or somebody else who is the goal scorer, it really doesn't matter. I know people think about offensive players, they want to be first and stuff like that, but I think the way we are building this team is that we are happy if anyone else also scores. So, right now it's me, but I hope it changes. It goes quick in football and maybe we see another [player] also as the top scorer. Of course, I enjoy it, but right now I'm just focusing on us winning games and getting three points and looking forward to Saturday again out here."

On how the performance speaks to how quickly the team has come together in a short amount of time:

"Yeah, I think we have played like, I think, 13 games now? With a lot of friendly games as well, but yeah, it's quick. We learned each other, to know each other on the pitch, and I think especially what we're doing in our training facilities out there in El Cajon, we were practicing a lot, especially in preseason. We were doing a lot of hard work, maybe not the most fun thing, but now it pays off."

On how it feels to score off his own rebound:

"First of all, I got an very good ball from Jeppe [Tverskov] and I think the left fullback, he opened up a little bit for me to go for the long corner, and then this time it hit the post and came out again, actually like in St Louis, but at that moment I was a little bit too far away to hit the rebound. Here I was close and I think I didn't think so much when things happen like that. I think, if you overthink in situations, especially as an offensive player, you might not get the goal or assist or whatever. So, I just followed the shot and it came straight to me, and I hit it one time up in the net."

SDFC DEFENDER CHRISTOPHER MCVEY

On getting forward and involved on the offense both on set pieces and in the run of play:

"I mean, obviously I like to join in when I can. I think the set pieces, have been working on it a lot in training, and now I had a couple of times where I got my head on it. Luckily, I got one that I could score as well and it was a great flick on from Jeppe [Tverskov] as well. I went on a little run there as well at one point, but yeah, if there's space and I can do it, I will join in on the attack. I mean, that's also the freedom we have a little bit when we play, so it's great.

On the confidence he has playing in front of someone like CJ Dos Santos:

"CJ's been great, and obviously we'll want to have clean sheets. I thought we deserved it against St. Louis, but they got a late one in there. CJ stepped up big on the PK, I was like 'Ah (expletive), not again.' Especially after the way we defended, I thought we defended really well today. It was a great save from CJ and a great win."

On if he ever played up front as a kid:

"Actually, that's the only position I never played. I started as a central midfielder, and then I moved out to the wing, and then fullback, and then I moved into center back, so pretty much everywhere except for striker and keeper."

On keeping a clean sheet tonight:

"As I said, that's what we always go for, every week. There were a couple games there where we conceded a little bit too many goals, even though it felt like maybe we shouldn't have, the way we played. I think, you know, we just keep going and training every week and we know what we're supposed to be doing and now you can kind of see it. They're not creating much, and I think we're defending really well together. Obviously, CJ stepping up there on the PK. It's a little unlucky from Willy, that they hit his hand there, you know. That happens sometimes, then we need people to step up. That's what we always go for, then also to be able to get a goal in offensively, it's also something you strive for as a defender on set pieces, it's great."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.