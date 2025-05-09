San Diego FC Travels to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (5-4-2, 17 points) hits the road for Matchday 12 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season, facing off against St. Louis CITY SC (2-5-4, 10 points) this Saturday, May 10, at Energizer Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and local radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Western Conference Clash - Round Two

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between the two Western Conference sides this season. The first encounter - San Diego's historic inaugural home match at Snapdragon Stadium - ended in a scoreless draw. This weekend, SDFC travels to Missouri looking to build momentum and secure three points on the road.

St. Louis' Form

St. Louis CITY SC sits 13th in the Western Conference with a 2-5-4 record and returns home following a 4-1 road loss to Seattle Sounders FC. The club has suffered two defeats at Energizer Park this season - a 1-0 loss to Austin FC on March 30 and a 2-1 setback against the Columbus Crew on April 13.

Flying High After Historic Win

SDFC enters the match in top form, coming off an imposing 5-0 win over FC Dallas on May 3 - the largest victory in Club history and the highest-scoring performance of the 2025 campaign. With 21 goals through 11 matches, SDFC is tied for the third-most goals scored in MLS this season and currently sits fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Lozano Lighting It Up

Fresh off being named MLS Player of the Matchday, Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano continues to dazzle in his debut MLS season. Lozano scored two goals and added two assists against FC Dallas, becoming just the fourth player in MLS history to record 2+ goals and 2+ assists in a single match for an expansion club. He leads SDFC with 10 goal contributions (4 goals, 6 assists) in eight appearances.

Cinco en Mayo

SDFC will host five matches at Snapdragon Stadium in May, featuring Celebration Nights like Military Appreciation Night presented by DIRECTV, Kids Night presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Summer Kickoff presented by California Bank & Trust. Tickets for all May matches are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SDFC's Five Home Matches in May:

May 3 vs. FC Dallas (Military Appreciation Night presented by DIRECTV) - Played, SDFC 5-0 Win

May 14 vs. Colorado Rapids

May 17 vs. Sporting Kansas City (Kids Night presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

May 24 vs. LA Galaxy

May 31 vs. Austin FC (Summer Kickoff presented by California Bank & Trust)

San Diego Watch Party

Join SDFC for an official Watch Party this Saturday as the team takes on St. Louis CITY SC! The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT at Novo Brazil Brewing in Mission Valley. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 100 attendees will receive a free drink, courtesy of SDFC. RSVP here.

What's Next

Following Saturday's match, SDFC will return home to face the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, May 14, before hosting Sporting Kansas City at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff for both matches at Snapdragon Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Saturday's match in St. Louis marks the first time SDFC will play three matches in a seven-day span, including the Club's first-ever midweek game on May 14.

SAN DIEGO FC VS ST. LOUIS CITY SC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 12

Saturday, May 10 | 5:30 p.m. PT (5:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Energizer Park | St. Louis, MO

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Raul Guzman (PxP), Ashley Gonzalez (Analyst)







