Chicago Fire FC Recalls Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from FC Tulsa

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has terminated goalkeeper Bryan Dowd's loan to FC Tulsa. Dowd will be available for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Atlanta United FC.

Dowd, 22, was originally selected by the Fire as the sixth overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2024. He was loaned to Huntsville City FC, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro side, in June 2024. During his time in Huntsville, Dowd started and went the full 90 minutes in all seven matches in which he participated.

With the University of Notre Dame in the 2023-24 season, Dowd posted a career-best .699 goals-against average and was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy as the only goalkeeper on the list. Following the 2023 season, Dowd was named the Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Year, making him the first goalkeeper in the publication's history to earn the honor. In addition to playing as the University's starting goalkeeper, he also served as back-up kicker for the Notre Dame Football team.

Dowd was a member of the Chicago Fire Academy and Chicago FC United prior to joining the Fighting Irish. At the international level, Dowd has represented the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team.

Chicago returns to the lakefront to face Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United on Saturday, May 10 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

