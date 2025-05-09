Revolution Visit Orlando City SC on Saturday Night

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The New England Revolution (5-4-1; 16 pts.) will visit Eastern Conference side Orlando City SC (4-2-5; 17 pts.) on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium. Saturday's match, the Revolution's third straight league game on the road, is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

Saturday's Match 12 fixture will see two of the league's stingiest defensive units square off in Orlando. New England has collected four consecutive shutouts, three of them away from home, and has not conceded in 385 minutes, tied for the third-longest shutout streak in club history. Orlando is the only MLS team to have a longer shutout streak this season, as they enter the match without a goal allowed in 526 minutes dating back to March 29. Over that five-game span, Orlando City has played to four scoreless draws.

New England's latest triumph, a 2-0 victory at Toronto FC last Saturday, marked the first time the Revolution have registered three consecutive shutout victories on the road. If the Revs can keep Orlando off the scoreboard for the first 35 minutes of this weekend's match, they will set a new club mark for the longest shutout streak in the team's 30-year history, surpassing the now-record run of 419 minutes set in 2013.

Midfielder Carles Gil, who netted the opening goal of last weekend's victory and earned a MLS Team of the Matchday selection for the second consecutive week, has powered New England's attack with five goals and one assist over the last six games. The three-time MLS All-Star joined San Jose's Cristian Espinoza as the only active players to rank top five in both goals and assists for an original MLS club. Gil's next goal would make him the sixth player in club history to surpass 50 goals scored across all competitions. The Spaniard owns five goals and six assists over nine career games played against Orlando City SC.

Forward Leo Campana capped the scoring last Saturday, providing an insurance goal on midfielder Alhassan Yusuf's assist. Campana, one of New England's 15 new players acquired since the end of last season, has found his footing in the Revolution's attack with two goals over the last three games. The 24-year-old Ecuadorian has linked up with fellow newcomer Ignatius Ganago in New England's two-striker formation. Ganago has started every MLS game for New England since arriving on loan from French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, posting one goal and one assist, along with a team-high 13 shots on target.

The Revolution have benefitted from the steady play of Aljaž Ivačič in net, as the Slovenian continues to rank among the league's top goalkeepers in 2025. The Slovenian's four consecutive shutout performances are a career high, while his five clean sheets on the year are tied for second most among MLS goalkeepers. While newcomers Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos have been mainstays on the backline this year, Tanner Beason has emerged as a recent contributor, starting all four games during the active shutout streak, along with youthful outside backs Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller patrolling the wings.

Orlando, currently one point above New England in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, is an unbeaten 3-0-5 over its last eight games. Last weekend, the Lions battled Chicago Fire FC to a scoreless draw behind goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's eight-save performance. Orlando and New England were both in action on Wednesday night in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 play, advancing in the tournament with road victories over USL Championship sides. New England advanced to the Round of 16 behind goals from forward Tomás Chancalay and 17-year-old Academy product and Revolution II midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, defeating Rhode Island FC, 2-1. Orlando dispatched its I-4 rival Tampa Bay Rowdies, 5-0, in the midweek match.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #11

New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

Saturday, May 10, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







