CF Montréal Takes on New York City FC on the Road this Saturday
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
NEW YORK - CF Montréal will travel to the Big Apple to visit New York City FC at Yankee Stadium this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
The Club is set to play the second of a stretch of eight games in the month of May, in all competitions.
The Montrealers hold an overall record of 3-12-5 (15 goals for, 33 goals against) when playing NYCFC. On the road in New York, CF Montréal has a 1-7-3 record (8 goals for, 22 goals against).
In its first season under head coach Pascal Jansen, NYCFC sits 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-4-2 record. New York City registered two consecutive 1-0 wins against Toronto FC and FC Cincinnati. The club has not allowed a goal in 222 minutes of regular season play.
Last Wednesday, NYCFC was knocked out of the US Open Cup round of 32 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL Championship. Reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute, NYCFC conceded late in stoppage time to suffer a 1-0 loss.
In 2024, the Bleu-blanc-noir lost 2-0 at Citi Field on July 3 before handing NYCFC a 2-0 defeat late in the season on October 19.
Samuel Piette's next start will be his 175th in MLS, making him CF Montréal's first field player to reach the milestone. The Montreal captain is only two starts away from goalkeeper Evan Bush.
