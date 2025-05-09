LA Galaxy Travel to Face New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, May 10

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next travelling to face the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium in a rematch of MLS Cup 2024 on Saturday, May 10 (4:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against New York Red Bulls

Saturday's match marks the 53rd meeting across all competitions between LA and the New York Red Bulls, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 22-21-9 (81 GF, 77 GA). Against the Red Bulls, the Galaxy hold a 18-20-8 (70 GF, 68 GA) record in league play and a 4-1-1 (11 GF, 9 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory over the Red Bulls in MLS Cup 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Dec. 7, 2024. In 24 all-time league matches played on the road against the Red Bulls, LA holds a 8-13-3 record. In the last match played at Sports Illustrated Stadium, the LA Galaxy fell 3-2 to New York on May 4, 2019.

EA Sports FC™ Mobile to Broadcast LA Galaxy Road Match

Electronic Arts Inc. and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced that EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile players will be able to watch the LA Galaxy's road match against the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on May 10 (4:30 p.m. PT) through the in-game FCM TV portal, made possible by a live simulcast of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV*.

LA Galaxy at New York Red Bulls

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 4:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 4:40 p.m. PT)

Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, N.J.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (Play-By-Play); Danny Higginbotham (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamontes (Analyst)







