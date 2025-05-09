Minnesota United FC vs. Inter Miami CF Preview

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field for an exciting clash as they host 2024 Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF for the first time ever in Saint Paul. The Loons look to build on their strong early-season form against a star-studded Miami squad that continues to be one of the top Eastern Conference teams.

Minnesota enters the weekend in second place in the Western Conference, riding high after a commanding 3-0 regular-season road win at Austin FC. That result saw a first MLS goal from Joaquín Pereyra and a first Loons' goal from Anthony Markanich, along with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's sixth clean sheet in ten games - making him the leader across MLS in shutouts, to-date.

Inter Miami arrives with momentum of their own, featuring a roster filled with international pedigree and attacking firepower. Miami comes to Saint Paul after a dominant 4-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls, snapping a three-game losing streak. Goals from Fafa Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi showcased the team's offensive prowess. Notably, Suárez ended a nine-match goal drought, bringing his season tally to five goals and seven assists.

The matchday festivities begin well before kickoff, as legendary Minneapolis rock band Soul Asylum will headline a free pregame concert on the Sun Country Lawn Layover stage outside of Allianz Field. Best known for their Grammy-winning hit "Runaway Train", Soul Asylum adds a local touch to the high-profile matchup, energizing fans as part of a full evening of soccer and celebration.

With both clubs riding high after key victories, and Allianz Field primed for its first-ever hosting of Inter Miami, Saturday's matchup promises fireworks on and off the pitch. From local music legends to global soccer, Saturday's matchup brings together top-tier entertainment and elite competition for a standout event at Allianz Field.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON HIGHTENED ATMOSPHERE FACING INTER MIAMI...

"This game has that [excited] tone to it, but we won't do anything different [compared] to what we would normally do. And we want to make sure that the players are expected of a good performance and are very realistic about our chances of winning the game, which I think is high."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. INTER MIAMI CF

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

05.10.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 12

3:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 5-2-4 (19 pts. | 2-1-2 at home)

MIA: 6-1-3 (21 pts. | 3-0-1 on the road)







