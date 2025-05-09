Rapids Set for Second Matchup of the Season against San Jose at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (4-2-3, 15 pts.) return home for their second matchup of the MLS regular season against the San Jose Earthquakes (4-6-1, 13 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

The Rapids are set to start a stretch where three out of their next four matches will be in Colorado at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. First up on the list will be the San Jose Earthquakes who have already fallen to the Burgundy Boys in their first matchup of the season back on March 15.

In that first contest between these two sides, the Rapids put on an impressive performance at PayPal Park in San Jose. Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett and forward Calvin Harris recorded the two goals of the night, marking their first contributions of the season for the Rapids. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen highlighted the match with 12 saves, recording a single-game career high in MLS.

Colorado struggled in their most recent match, a 2-1 loss on the road against D.C. United last weekend. Homegrown forward Darren Yapi scored the Rapids' lone goal in the match for his second of the season.

The opposition will enter Saturday on a high, having just recorded their largest victory of the season in a 4-1 match against Portland. Midfielder Cristian Espinoza logged a brace with forwards Chicho Arango and Ousseni Bouda both making an appearance on the scoresheet. Their four goals on the night added to their league-leading 24 goals at this point in the MLS season. The club also played a midweek match this past Wednesday, where they defeated Sacramento Republic FC, 2-1, in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Colorado will look to continue their stretch of positive performances at home this season, having only lost one of their six matches at DSGP so far in 2025 across all competitions. Steffen has also played to his top form at home this season, having yet to lose a match at altitude in his three appearances in net. Now in his second season with the Rapids, the goalkeeper has posted a 10-4-4 record in MLS play at home.

In addition to the match, Saturday will also mark a family reunion for members of the coaching staff of both sides. Rapids Assistant Coach Ian Sarachan will face off against his father, Dave Sarachan, who is an assistant to Head Coach Bruce Arena. Chris Armas also has ties to Dave, who was an assistant coach during Armas' playing days with the Chicago Fire from 2003 to 2007.







