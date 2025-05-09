Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC on Season 20 Celebration Night

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to league play and kick off a two-match homestand on Saturday, May 10, when they host Seattle Sounders FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets HERE.

The Club will also host its marquee theme night of the year - the Season 20 Celebration on Alumni Weekend. Dynamo fans can look forward to meeting and reconnecting with Dynamo legends during pre-game autograph sessions on the concourse, as well as receiving a Pat Onstad bobblehead gate giveaway, presented by Heriberto Ramos & Associates, while supplies last. At 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, fans are invited to join Dynamo alumni legends at Discovery Green to play small-sided pickup games. Additional information regarding the celebration is available HERE.

Additionally, seven Dynamo Academy players will be acknowledged during a halftime ceremony for receiving their high school diplomas.

Houston continues their two-match homestand versus Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, May 14, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all Dynamo matches are available HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WHEN:

Saturday, May 10 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Martin Zuniga

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







