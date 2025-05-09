Availability Report: Four Miss Montréal Clash
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on CF Montréal on Saturday evening.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole, Keaton Parks, and Birk Risa.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Kevin O'Toole - OUT - Leg
Keaton Parks - OUT - Foot
Birk Risa - OUT - Leg
Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2025
- LAFC Faces Road Test at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 11 - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Inter Miami CF Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Four Miss Montréal Clash - New York City FC
- CF Montréal Takes on New York City FC on the Road this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Visit Orlando City SC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Set for Second Matchup of the Season against San Jose at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC: May 10, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Pascal Jansen: "We're up for the Next Challenge." - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC on Season 20 Celebration Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Injury Update: Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Sound Defense: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte at Nashville - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Defender Nicksoen Gomis Undergoes Successful Achilles Tendon Surgery - Toronto FC
- Sporting KC Takes on Portland Timbers on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Visit Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East to Honor Nurses in Celebration of National Nurses Week - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Conclude Three-Game Road Swing Saturday at FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, May 10 - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team, Sponsored by Transcard, to Play at GEODIS Park Saturday - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Ben Bender - Philadelphia Union
- Chicago Fire FC Recalls Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from FC Tulsa - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Availability Report: Four Miss Montréal Clash
- Pascal Jansen: "We're up for the Next Challenge."
- Keys to the Match: Momentum
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds Bounce New York City FC from U.S. Open Cup
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Mac Learned, Midfielder Peter Molinari, and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements