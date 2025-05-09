Injury Update: Drake Callender

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Callender underwent a successful surgery to repair a sports hernia this morning, and his return-to-play timetable will be determined as he recovers in the coming weeks.







