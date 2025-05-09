Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Ben Bender

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed midfielder Ben Bender through the end of the 2025 season. A former Union Academy player, and 2022 MLS SuperDraft first overall pick, Bender returns to Philadelphia and will be added to the Union's active roster immediately.

"We've been following Ben's development since he joined the Union Academy in 2015 and have watched him become a highly productive young player," said Ernst Tanner, Philadelphia Union Sporting Director. "He had a standout inaugural professional season and has the ability to be a great finisher. He adds a goal-scoring threat to our midfield, and we look forward to seeing his contributions."

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Bender played collegiate soccer at the University of Maryland, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman. In 2021, he was a First Team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. He signed a Generation adidas contract ahead of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, allowing early entry into the league, and was selected first overall by Charlotte FC. He became the third player in Maryland program history to be taken first overall and the first since Maurice Edu in 2007.

Bender went on to make 51 MLS appearances for Charlotte, recording seven goals and one assist. He also spent time on loan with Crown Legacy FC in 2023 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2024.

Bender began his youth career with Fewster FC (2009-2015) before joining the Philadelphia Union Academy for the 2015-16 season. He then spent four years with Baltimore Armour prior to his collegiate career at Maryland.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Ben Bender through the end of 2025, on May 9, 2025.

Name: Ben Bender

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Born: March 7, 2001

Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Ben Bender on May 9, 2025.







