Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Ben Bender
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed midfielder Ben Bender through the end of the 2025 season. A former Union Academy player, and 2022 MLS SuperDraft first overall pick, Bender returns to Philadelphia and will be added to the Union's active roster immediately.
"We've been following Ben's development since he joined the Union Academy in 2015 and have watched him become a highly productive young player," said Ernst Tanner, Philadelphia Union Sporting Director. "He had a standout inaugural professional season and has the ability to be a great finisher. He adds a goal-scoring threat to our midfield, and we look forward to seeing his contributions."
A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Bender played collegiate soccer at the University of Maryland, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman. In 2021, he was a First Team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. He signed a Generation adidas contract ahead of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, allowing early entry into the league, and was selected first overall by Charlotte FC. He became the third player in Maryland program history to be taken first overall and the first since Maurice Edu in 2007.
Bender went on to make 51 MLS appearances for Charlotte, recording seven goals and one assist. He also spent time on loan with Crown Legacy FC in 2023 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2024.
Bender began his youth career with Fewster FC (2009-2015) before joining the Philadelphia Union Academy for the 2015-16 season. He then spent four years with Baltimore Armour prior to his collegiate career at Maryland.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Ben Bender through the end of 2025, on May 9, 2025.
Name: Ben Bender
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 165 lbs.
Born: March 7, 2001
Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Citizenship: United States
Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Ben Bender on May 9, 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2025
- LAFC Faces Road Test at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 11 - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Inter Miami CF Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Four Miss Montréal Clash - New York City FC
- CF Montréal Takes on New York City FC on the Road this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Visit Orlando City SC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Set for Second Matchup of the Season against San Jose at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC: May 10, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Pascal Jansen: "We're up for the Next Challenge." - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC on Season 20 Celebration Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Injury Update: Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Sound Defense: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte at Nashville - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Defender Nicksoen Gomis Undergoes Successful Achilles Tendon Surgery - Toronto FC
- Sporting KC Takes on Portland Timbers on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Visit Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East to Honor Nurses in Celebration of National Nurses Week - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Conclude Three-Game Road Swing Saturday at FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, May 10 - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team, Sponsored by Transcard, to Play at GEODIS Park Saturday - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Ben Bender - Philadelphia Union
- Chicago Fire FC Recalls Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from FC Tulsa - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Ben Bender
- Philadelphia Union to Host Liga MX Club Atlas F.C. in International Friendly at Subaru Park
- Union wins first U.S. Open Cup match since 2018; Advance to Round of 16
- Union stretches win streak to three games and moves into second place in the Eastern Conference
- Union improves to second place in the Eastern Conference; Remain unbeaten at home against D.C. United since 2015