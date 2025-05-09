LAFC Faces Road Test at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 11

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels up the Pacific coast for a Sunday Night Soccer showdown with the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Sunday and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera. A rebroadcast of the match will air on Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

The Black & Gold is unbeaten in its last four matches (2W-0L-2D) and is led by Denis Bouanga, who has recorded four goals and two assists during that run. LAFC is 6W-5L-4D all-time in regular season play against the Whitecaps and is currently 5-4-2 (17 points) in MLS play this season.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps

Kickoff: Sunday, May 11, at 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: BC Place; Vancouver, BC

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera

Re-air: Tue. 5/13 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.