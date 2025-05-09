LAFC Faces Road Test at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 11
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC travels up the Pacific coast for a Sunday Night Soccer showdown with the league-leading Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Sunday and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera. A rebroadcast of the match will air on Tuesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
The Black & Gold is unbeaten in its last four matches (2W-0L-2D) and is led by Denis Bouanga, who has recorded four goals and two assists during that run. LAFC is 6W-5L-4D all-time in regular season play against the Whitecaps and is currently 5-4-2 (17 points) in MLS play this season.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps
Kickoff: Sunday, May 11, at 4:00 p.m. PT
Where: BC Place; Vancouver, BC
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera
Re-air: Tue. 5/13 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13)
