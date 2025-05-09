Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC: May 10, 2025

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC heads to GEODIS Park to take on Nashville SC for the second time this season on Saturday, May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET. CLTFC is coming off a quick turnaround following their 4-1 win over NCFC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32. Their match against Nashville will be their third match out of five within a span of two weeks.

Saturday's MLS regular season match between Charlotte FC and Nashville will be the eighth match of all-time. Charlotte owns a 3-2-1 mark and have won the previous two matches by one goal.

With only two points separating the two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, Saturday's match is bound to be tightly contested.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC

When: Saturday, May 10

Where: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Road Tactics

Under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte FC have emphasized a defensive approach to matches, focusing specifically on being "hard to beat." CLTFC's ability to counter-press and structure the play has proven pivotal in determining the outcome of matches.

"Away trips build the confidence that we can go and win when we're traveling... We're starting to see that as a team," Dean Smith said in his press conference.

Although away games have been a challenge in past seasons, The Crown have been shifting the narrative, winning two of their last three matches on the road. Although Charlotte took all three points from the previous match against Nashville, they will have to be extremely disciplined defensively.

Newest signing, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, has been finding his rhythm with the backline, helping earn The Crown's most recent 4-1 win over NCFC in the Open Cup Round of 32. CLTFC's chemistry on the backline will be a decisive factor in this match, given Nashville's league-leading statistics of 74 shots on target so far this season.

The Opponent

Nashville SC have been on an attacking roll lately, putting away eight goals in the past two matches against MLS opponents, seven of which were scored in their match against Chicago Fire.

Nashville's attack is anchored by the dynamic Hany Mukhtar, an engine of their forward play. He's consistently delivered against Charlotte, making him a key threat to The Crown. Beyond Mukhtar, Nashville boasts a fairly well-rounded attack. They demonstrate pace on the wings and physical presence up top. Their ability to strike quickly in transition and punish mistakes makes them dangerous even when they're not dominating possession.

