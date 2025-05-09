Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team, Sponsored by Transcard, to Play at GEODIS Park Saturday
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club's Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Transcard, the club's official payments processor, will play its first and only 2025 home match this Saturday, May 10 on the GEODIS Park pitch following the Boys in Gold's Major League Soccer match vs. Charlotte FC.
Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team kicked off its season when they earned a draw on the road vs. Atlanta United FC's Unified Team on Saturday, May 3. Due in part to generous support from partners like Transcard, the Unified Team's primary sponsor, Unified Team athletes are given the opportunity to travel with the first team for their two road matches and wear full uniforms on the field like the Boys in Gold.
"Transcard serves a key role in uniting the business community and now, through its expanded partnership with Nashville SC and the club's Special Olympics Unified Team, it is helping unite our inspiring athletes on the pitch!" said Dan Farrell, Nashville SC's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.
"We're proud to support the 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team and to partner with Nashville SC on an initiative that champions inclusion, representation, and community through the power of sport," said Chris Fuller, Transcard President. "We look forward to cheering on the team at this weekend's home match."
Transcard began its partnership with Nashville SC on May 1, 2022 as a Founding Member when GEODIS Park officially opened. Since 2022, Transcard has been the title sponsor of GEODIS Park's Premier Club. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., Transcard's fully embedded and AI-powered payment platform supports the orchestration of B2B and B2C payments for businesses of all sizes.
Tickets for Saturday's match vs. Charlotte are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.
