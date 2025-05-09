Toronto FC Defender Nicksoen Gomis Undergoes Successful Achilles Tendon Surgery
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis underwent successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon on Tuesday, May 6. The procedure was performed by Dr. Sam Park at Women's College Hospital, Toronto. Gomis, who suffered the injury on Saturday, May 3 against New England Revolution, is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
