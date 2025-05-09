Inter Miami CF First Team Players Visit Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East to Honor Nurses in Celebration of National Nurses Week
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
This Tuesday, May 6 began National Nurses Week, a celebration of nurses and their endless dedication to providing high quality medical care to those in need. Paying special recognition to nurses in the South Florida community were Inter Miami CF First Team players, Leo Afonso, Noah Allen, Israel Boatwright, Rocco Rios Novo, David Ruiz, Ryan Sailor and Chelo Weigandt who spent their afternoon yesterday visiting the nursing staff at Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East.
During their time at the hospital, the players were given the opportunity to thank and honor our local heroes, taking photos with the nursing staff, giving out special Inter Miami CF merchandise and engaging in conversations that allowed them to learn more about the experiences nurses face as they care for South Florida patients day-in and day-out.
Following this special visit to Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East, Inter Miami CF will continue to honor South Florida's dedicated community of nurses by submersing them in Inter Miami's matchday experience, during the team's match against regional rival, Orlando City SC on Sunday, May 18.
"Nurses are just so important for everyone here," said Inter Miami Defender, Ryan Sailor. "Anything medical, they do so much for all of us. Personally, my step mom is a labor and delivery nurse. She's been doing it for over 20 years now and she just loves to help people and you know it's something that's so important for everyone so we are just so appreciative of them."
National Nurses Week ends May 12, but the unwavering determination of the nurses in our community will continue on. Come out to Inter Miami's home match against Orlando City SC to show your support for our local heroes!
