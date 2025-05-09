Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC begins a three-match road stretch with a trip to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 10 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 4-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC on May 3, highlighted by Danny Musovski's fourth goal in as many matches.

With the result over St. Louis, Seattle moved into seventh place in the Western Conference with 16 points (4-3-4). Houston currently sits in 14th in the West with 10 points (2-5-4).

Sounders FC and Houston have faced off 29 times in the regular season, with the Rave Green leading the series 16-5-8. The two sides drew 0-0 earlier this season at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC announced the signing of Osaze De Rosario earlier this week. The former Tacoma Defiance forward currently leads all of MLS NEXT Pro with eight goals through five matches.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle continues its road stretch with a match against LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Followill & Warren Barton

Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

