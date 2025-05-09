Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium
May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC begins a three-match road stretch with a trip to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 10 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off a 4-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC on May 3, highlighted by Danny Musovski's fourth goal in as many matches.
With the result over St. Louis, Seattle moved into seventh place in the Western Conference with 16 points (4-3-4). Houston currently sits in 14th in the West with 10 points (2-5-4).
Sounders FC and Houston have faced off 29 times in the regular season, with the Rave Green leading the series 16-5-8. The two sides drew 0-0 earlier this season at Lumen Field.
Sounders FC announced the signing of Osaze De Rosario earlier this week. The former Tacoma Defiance forward currently leads all of MLS NEXT Pro with eight goals through five matches.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle continues its road stretch with a match against LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Mark Followill & Warren Barton
Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Diego Arrioja
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
