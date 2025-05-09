Sporting KC Takes on Portland Timbers on Saturday

May 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City returns to the road to take on the Portland Timbers at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Providence Park in the team's first of three away matches in an eight-day span.

Sporting has won three of its five matches under interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin -- after previously enduring a club-record 13-game winless streak -- and is coming off a 1-0 win over reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy last weekend. SKC limited LA to a single shot on target as goalkeeper John Pulskamp moved up to seventh in club history in both shutouts (eight) and wins (12) in the regular season. The 24-year-old is now poised to make his 100th professional appearance in SKCvPOR.

Portland, currently third in the West, had a seven-game unbeaten run snapped in a 4-1 loss at San Jose last weekend which marked the club's fourth straight regular season match with at least five total goals. Felipe Mora scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season after recording a career-high 14 goals in 2024. The 31-year-old Chilean striker has scored 15 goals at Providence Park since the start of last season -- third most in home matches of any MLS player -- including four goals in his last three home games.

Mora's goal last weekend came on an assist from 23-year-old Brazilian winger Antony, who has assists in four straight games -- the longest streak of any player this season -- and is tied for second in MLS with six assists and 10 total goal contributions (four goals, six assists).

On Tuesday, the Timbers rallied late for a 3-2 comeback win over MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 as 20-year-old Venezuelan forward Kevin Kelsy converted a penalty in second half stoppage time for the game-winning goal. Kelsy scored twice in the previous match-up between Sporting and Portland last month as the Timbers earned their first regular season win at Children's Mercy Park since 2013 with a 4-2 victory to level the all-time regular season series after 25 meetings (9-9-7).

Conversely, Sporting last won at Providence Park in 2017 and has lost five straight regular season road games in Portland. Led by head coach Phil Neville, the Timbers roster features the Designated Player duo of Portuguese playmaker David Da Costa and Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez. Da Costa, acquired in a transfer from RC Lens during the offseason, has two goals and five assists in his debut MLS season while Rodriguez was one of four players to miss the Timbers last match due to injury along with Diego Chara, Jimer Fory and James Pantemis.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch live on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription -- now 30% off -- with English (Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth) and Spanish (Moises Linares and Max Cordaro) commentary. In addition, live radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB on 810 AM and 103.7 FM.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 well cocktails and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 7:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 12

Saturday, May 10 | 9:30 p.m. CT (9:40 kickoff)

Providence Park | Portland, Oregon

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com







