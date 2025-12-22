New York City FC Signs Midfielder Cooper Flax to a Homegrown Contract

Published on December 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that Midfielder Cooper Flax has signed a First Team contract as a Homegrown through 2026 with Club options through June 2027, and the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.

Flax becomes the 18th Homegrown Player in New York City FC history and returns to the Club following a standout collegiate career at Wake Forest. The Midfielder made 75 appearances, scoring 21 goals and tallying 18 assists. Flax's 21 career goals tie for 18th on Wake Forest's all-time scoring list.

During Flax's time with the Demon Deacons, the Long Island native earned All-ACC First Team honors in his senior year, marking the second All-ACC selection of his career after being named to the Second Team in 2024. Flax became Wake Forest's 16th player to earn First Team honors. In addition, Flax's standout performance in 2025 earned the Midfielder the title of Wake Forest's Most Valuable Player after leading the team with nine goals and seven assists across 17 starts. The Long Island native's 2025 season concluded with Flax ranking top 10 in the ACC in the three major offensive categories, finishing second in total points, third in goals and sixth in assists.

"It's awesome to sign with New York City FC," said Midfielder Cooper Flax. "I grew up here and it really feels like home. There's something special about walking back in and seeing all the trophies and accomplishments displayed on the walls. This is such a great Club with great people, and it was always a dream of mine to play for my hometown club. Being part of the Academy, knowing the guys coming up and training with the First Team, made the transition really easy and prepared me well. I'm grateful to be back."

Before joining Wake Forest, Flax spent four seasons as a captain at New York City FC's Academy. Flax also took part in preseason with the First Team in 2020 and 2021.

"This is another dream come true in my journey as a professional soccer player, especially having the opportunity to do it in my hometown. I can't wait to step on the field, give everything for this badge, and play in front of the City's amazing fans," said Midfielder Cooper Flax. "Bringing another trophy back to New York City would mean everything to me. I'm here to do whatever I can to make that happen; be a good teammate, help on-on-off the field, make a tackle, make a run, score or provide an assist - whatever it takes to help the team win."

Transaction: New York City FC signs Midfielder Cooper Flax to a First Team contract as a Homegrown through 2026 with Club options through June 2027, and the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons.

Name: Cooper Flax

Date of Birth: January 21, 2004

Hometown: Dix Hills, NY

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'

Weight: 157lb

Age: 21

Last Club: Wake Forest University







