Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium
May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight. Defenders Felipe Andrade and Pablo Ortiz each scored their first MLS goals during their first-career MLS starts, while the team earned their fifth clean sheet of the season.
Notably, tonight marked the second match in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored versus FC Dallas.
The Dynamo took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Ortiz cleaned up a deflected shot, nodding home his first goal for Houston.
Houston doubled its lead in the 77th minute when Andrade capitalized on a clearance error from Minnesota's backline for his first MLS goal and second for the Dynamo across all competitions.
Forward Ezequiel Ponce had Houston's first shot on goal in the 15th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn found the Argentinian for a powerful header that forced goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to get high to block the shot away.
Defender Ethan Bartlow managed to get his head on a corner kick delivery from McGlynn in the 32nd minute, but his attempt took a bounce to miss just wide of the post.
McGlynn took his chances from outside of the box in the 37th minute, but his curling attempt went just wide of the far post.
Forward Amine Bassi found midfielder Ondřej Lingr in the left side of the box in the 49th minute for a right-footed volley that forced St. Clair to make a diving save to his left.
McGlynn fired another dangerous shot from outside the box in the 59th minute, forcing St. Clair to get low to block the danger away.
Houston closes out the week with a Texas Derby on the road versus FC Dallas on Saturday, May 17, at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
---
Houston Dynamo FC (3-6-4, 13 pts.) 2-0 Minnesota United FC (6-3-4, 22 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 13
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 14,266
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Houston Dynamo FC 1 1 2
Minnesota United FC 0 0 0
HOU: Pablo Ortiz 1 (unassisted) 45'+2'
HOU: Felipe Andrade (unassisted) 77'
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Griffin Dorsey, Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortiz (Brooklyn Raines 72'), Felipe Andrade; Artur, Jack McGlynn, Júnior Urso; Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 72'), Ezequiel Ponce (Toyosi Olusanya 85'), Ondřej Lingr
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Duane Holmes, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Nico Lodeiro, Michael Halliday
Minnesota United FC: Dayne St. Clair; Kieran Chandler (Joaquin Pereyra 65'), Devin Padelford, Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz (Carlos Harvey 82'), DJ Taylor; Wil Trapp (Robin Lod 64'), Hoyeon Jung (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi 64'), Juilan Gressel; Sang Bin Jeong (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 64'), Kelvin Yeboah
Unused substitutes: Alec Smir, Nicolas Romero, Michael Boxall, Samuel Shashoua
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 40'
MNUFC: Robin Lod (caution; foul) 69'
HOU: Toyosi Olusanya (caution; foul) 89'
HOU: Júnior Urso (caution; foul) 90'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Jon Freemon
Assistant: Ryan Graves
Assistant: Tyler Wyrostek
Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva
VAR: Michael Radchuk
Weather: 86 degrees, partly cloudy
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Unable to Break Through in 2-0 Defeat to Houston Dynamo - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 3-2 on the Road to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Wins Fifth-Straight at Home with 2-1 Victory over New York Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Takes 1-1 Tie with Columbus Crew - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Tie 0-0 with New York City FC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Draw CF Montreal 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Union beat LA Galaxy for first time at home; Extends unbeaten streak to five - Philadelphia Union
- Denkey Goal Pushes FC Cincinnati Past Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC (0) - FC Cincinnati (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Drop Fourth Straight - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United, New York City FC Battle to Scoreless Draw - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Wednesday Night in Midweek Matchup at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Kieran Chandler to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip - New York City FC
- Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC in Midweek Matchup
- 10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC on Season 20 Celebration Night
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Austin FC in Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup