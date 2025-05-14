Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight. Defenders Felipe Andrade and Pablo Ortiz each scored their first MLS goals during their first-career MLS starts, while the team earned their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Notably, tonight marked the second match in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored versus FC Dallas.

The Dynamo took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Ortiz cleaned up a deflected shot, nodding home his first goal for Houston.

Houston doubled its lead in the 77th minute when Andrade capitalized on a clearance error from Minnesota's backline for his first MLS goal and second for the Dynamo across all competitions.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had Houston's first shot on goal in the 15th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn found the Argentinian for a powerful header that forced goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to get high to block the shot away.

Defender Ethan Bartlow managed to get his head on a corner kick delivery from McGlynn in the 32nd minute, but his attempt took a bounce to miss just wide of the post.

McGlynn took his chances from outside of the box in the 37th minute, but his curling attempt went just wide of the far post.

Forward Amine Bassi found midfielder Ondřej Lingr in the left side of the box in the 49th minute for a right-footed volley that forced St. Clair to make a diving save to his left.

McGlynn fired another dangerous shot from outside the box in the 59th minute, forcing St. Clair to get low to block the danger away.

Houston closes out the week with a Texas Derby on the road versus FC Dallas on Saturday, May 17, at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (3-6-4, 13 pts.) 2-0 Minnesota United FC (6-3-4, 22 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 13

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 14,266

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 1 2

Minnesota United FC 0 0 0

HOU: Pablo Ortiz 1 (unassisted) 45'+2'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (unassisted) 77'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Griffin Dorsey, Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortiz (Brooklyn Raines 72'), Felipe Andrade; Artur, Jack McGlynn, Júnior Urso; Amine Bassi (Sebastian Kowalczyk 72'), Ezequiel Ponce (Toyosi Olusanya 85'), Ondřej Lingr

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Duane Holmes, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Nico Lodeiro, Michael Halliday

Minnesota United FC: Dayne St. Clair; Kieran Chandler (Joaquin Pereyra 65'), Devin Padelford, Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz (Carlos Harvey 82'), DJ Taylor; Wil Trapp (Robin Lod 64'), Hoyeon Jung (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi 64'), Juilan Gressel; Sang Bin Jeong (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 64'), Kelvin Yeboah

Unused substitutes: Alec Smir, Nicolas Romero, Michael Boxall, Samuel Shashoua

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 40'

MNUFC: Robin Lod (caution; foul) 69'

HOU: Toyosi Olusanya (caution; foul) 89'

HOU: Júnior Urso (caution; foul) 90'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant: Ryan Graves

Assistant: Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Michael Radchuk

Weather: 86 degrees, partly cloudy







