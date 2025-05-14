Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation
May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Foundation, the charitable arm of Chicago Fire FC, will host the eighth edition of the White Party, presented by Magellan Corporation. The 2025 White Party will take place on Thursday, July 31 at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan St., Chicago, IL 60642) in West Loop.
A signature 21+ event, with all proceeds benefitting the charitable efforts of the Club, the White Party will open its doors at 7:30 p.m. and conclude at 11:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to don their best white attire for one of the hottest parties of the year, a distinction previously given by the Chicago Tribune.
Admission to the White Party includes access to a premium open bar, featuring cocktails from Grey Goose and Patrón, and guests will also enjoy food from some of Chicago's hottest restaurants including, Avec, Adalina, Hawksmoor, RPM Steak, RPM Italian, Tavern on Rush, Sushi San, The Florentine, and more! The White Party will also provide the chance for guests to meet and mingle with members of the Chicago Fire First Team and Club Alumni.
After an evening of music, dancing, and food and drink, guests will receive a gift bag to top off the night. Following the conclusion of the main event, guests will be shuttled to an after party to keep the night going! Additional details on the After Party will be shared with guests shortly.
Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation
