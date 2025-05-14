Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC continues a road stretch with a midweek clash against Orlando City SC. This marks the first meeting between the two sides since last season's playoff showdown, where Orlando advanced on penalties. With both teams in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, Orlando looks to build on their recent ten-match unbeaten run, while Charlotte seeks to bounce back from a recent dip in form.

Match  #: 13

Location: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Broadcast Information: For further information about MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, full radio affiliate network, and more, please click  here.

TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Christian Miles (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst)

TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Sergio Ruiz (play-by-play), Walter Roque (analyst)

Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM

Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)

Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM







