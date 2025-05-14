Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Wednesday Night in Midweek Matchup at BMO Stadium

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its three-match road stretch with a trip to LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC on May 10, highlighted by Danny Musovski's fifth consecutive match with a goal, matching a club record for a single season. With the result over St. Louis, Seattle moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with 19 points (5-3-4). LAFC currently sits in sixth in the West with 18 points (5-4-3).

Sounders FC and LAFC have met 17 times in the regular season, with Seattle holding a 4-9-4 record. However, the Rave Green have a 3-1-0 record against the California side in the postseason. Seattle most recently defeated LAFC 5-2 earlier this season at Lumen Field.

Following Saturday's matchup, Sounders FC continues its road swing with a match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







