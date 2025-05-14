Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Wednesday Night in Midweek Matchup at BMO Stadium
May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its three-match road stretch with a trip to LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC on May 10, highlighted by Danny Musovski's fifth consecutive match with a goal, matching a club record for a single season. With the result over St. Louis, Seattle moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with 19 points (5-3-4). LAFC currently sits in sixth in the West with 18 points (5-4-3).
Sounders FC and LAFC have met 17 times in the regular season, with Seattle holding a 4-9-4 record. However, the Rave Green have a 3-1-0 record against the California side in the postseason. Seattle most recently defeated LAFC 5-2 earlier this season at Lumen Field.
Following Saturday's matchup, Sounders FC continues its road swing with a match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2025
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Wednesday Night in Midweek Matchup at BMO Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Kieran Chandler to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip - New York City FC
- Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC on Wednesday Night in Midweek Matchup at BMO Stadium
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a Variety of Activations in May
- Sounders FC Earns 3-1 Win Over Houston Dynamo FC Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium
- Sounders FC Signs Forward Osaze De Rosario