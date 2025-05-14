New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

This is Reid's third Short-Term Agreement of the season, having most recently signed for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 where the Forward made an appearance coming off the bench in the second half. Earlier this year, Reid made his First Team debut against the Columbus Crew, becoming the youngest player in New York City FC history to do so.

With New York City FC II, Reid has scored seven goals in 10 appearances so far this season. Second in the League in scoring, the Forward netted his first hat-trick with the Pigeons in the Hudson River Derby against New York Red Bulls II last week. Reid, who is currently under an MLS NEXT Pro contract, will join the First Team as a Homegrown player in the 2026 MLS season.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Reid traveled with the team to D.C. and is available for selection ahead of tonight's match.

