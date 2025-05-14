Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip
May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on D.C. United Wednesday evening.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole and Keaton Parks.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - Out - Leg
Kevin O'Toole - Out - Leg
Malachi Jones - Out - Leg
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2025
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Kieran Chandler to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip - New York City FC
- Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip
- Keys to the Match: Focal Point
- New York City FC Stopped by CF Montréal
- Availability Report: Four Miss Montréal Clash