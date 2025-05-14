Availability Report: Trio Miss Washington D.C. Trip

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on D.C. United Wednesday evening.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole and Keaton Parks.

Player Availability Report

Keaton Parks - Out - Leg

Kevin O'Toole - Out - Leg

Malachi Jones - Out - Leg







