Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Drop Fourth Straight

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







A couple of missed chances. A couple of unfortunate bounces. Another disappointing result.

Charlotte's attack had several bright spots tonight. A change in formation to a 3-4-3 saw Wilfried Zaha get in numerous dangerous positions. It allowed the attack to combine for some beautiful play at times. But once again, there is more to be desired when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net. Charlotte ended the match with 1.3 xG to Orlando's .9, yet the final score ended 3-1.

Orlando's chances came in a flurry early as Luis Muriel found space all over the backline to create. The new three-in-the-back look was a bumpy start, and Muriel was able to notch a goal in the 8th minute. It was a difficult stop for Kristijan Kahlina as the shot dipped fast and took a short hop right in front of him. The ball reached the net to make it 1-0. Martin Ojeda followed it up in the 24th minute with a world-class laser of a hit after an unfortunate deflection. 2-0.

Zaha was a bright spot for Charlotte in the attack. He was dangerous, connected all across the field, and put one away in the 34th minute to keep the match in reach. The goal came from a nice interplay that found Zaha at the top of the box. He held it up, turned, and had a rip finding the bottom corner-an almost number nine type goal from the winger.

Patrick Agyemang came on to start the second half. He immediately became a pest to the Orlando backline, and Charlotte was hunting for a leveler. There were plenty of chances, but nothing challenged Pedro Gallese enough to scare him. Pep Biel hit the crossbar late in the half, which he will want back. Eventually, Orlando added another as Charlotte pressed high up the pitch. Ramiro Enrique found himself one-on-one with Tim Ream in the 18, made a quick cut, and hammered it past Kahlina.

Once again, Charlotte will feel good about some of the improvements in the attack, but will be severely disappointed not to find a chance to earn points on the road.

The Crown return home this weekend to face the Chicago Fire. A much-needed pitstop at The Fortress in front of the hometown fans before another road match midweek for the U.S. Open Cup.

NEXT AT HOME:

MAY 17 // CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO

Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition party shirt presented by Daimler Truck North America.







