Columbus Crew Draw CF Montreal 1-1

May 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Match Notes:

The Crew tied, 1-1, against CF Montréal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec, on Wednesday, May 14.

The Black & Gold's 26 points through 13 matches stand tied for second in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Union (FC Cincinnati, 28). It is the Club's third-most points through 13 matches (2020, 30 points; 2010, 27 points).

2020 - 30 points (9-1-3)

2010 - 27 points (8-2-3)

2025 - 26 points (7-1-5)

The Crew have scored 21 goals this year, tied for the fifth-most through 13 matches in franchise annals. After the first 13 matches in 2024, the Club possessed 19 goals before setting a new Club standard (72).

1996 - 31

2023 - 25

1998 - 24

2020 - 22

2025 and 2001 - 21

This year marks the second time (2020 and 2025) the Club has sustained only one loss through its first 13 MLS matches. The Crew are also one of two MLS teams with one loss this season, joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC who do not play tonight and resume on Saturday at Austin FC.

The Crew are unbeaten through their first six road matches (3-0-3) for the first time in Club history. Columbus and Vancouver are the only undefeated MLS clubs on the road this season.

The Black & Gold have allowed only 13 goals through 13 matches, tied for the Club's fourth-fewest to start a season since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

5 allowed in 2020

10 allowed in 2018

12 allowed in 2021 and 2024

13 allowed in 2013 and 2025

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe scored the Black & Gold's leveler in the 63rd minute, his fifth of the season to match his career-best total in 2024. With six goal contributions through 13 matches, he is already one shy of tying his career-high seven (four goals, three assists) set in 2023.

Crew 2 Midfielder Tristan Brown received a call-up on a short-term agreement for tonight's match. Entering at 80', Brown registered his second MLS appearance after becoming the second-youngest Crew player to make his MLS debut (17 years, 156 days) against NYCFC (March 22).

With tonight's result against CF Montréal, Nancy remains unbeaten (4-0-2) against his former club.

The Crew return to Lower.com Field to host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 17 [7 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / FS1, FOX Deportes / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 17 - 7 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass / FS1, FOX Deportes

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: columbuscrew.com/tickets







